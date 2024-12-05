Cascale's Brand & Retail Forum Bridges Gap Between Policy and Industry Action

Leaders from across the consumer goods sector convene in Brussels alongside policymakers to explore actionable strategies for a sustainable and equitable future.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Cascale's Brand & Retail Forum brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from the global consumer goods sector for a day of critical dialogue and collaboration. Held in the European Union's capital city of Brussels, the event provided a platform for exploring the intersection of policy and industry action under the theme, "Policy Dialogue in Action: Finding Common Ground for a Sustainable Consumer Goods Industry."

A Call to Action for Industry Leadership

Opening the Forum, Andrew Martin, executive vice president of Cascale, emphasized the need for collective action to address evolving regulations and shifting consumer expectations. "As industry leaders, we have the unique opportunity to contribute to evidence-based policy initiatives that not only drive sustainable practices but also create a future where businesses give back more than they take. In fact, it's a responsibility," he said.

Dr. Amaryllis Verhoeven, acting director, Tourism, Textiles, Digital Transformation of Industry and Social Economy at European Commission, DG GROW, highlighted the EU's Transition Pathway for Textiles and praised Cascale's Higg Index and Decarbonization Program as examples of effective collaboration. She underscored the Commission's commitment to aligning sustainability with economic resilience, stating, "We are here to help you, but we need to hear from you how to best do so."

Tackling Regulatory Challenges and Opportunities

Throughout the day, panelists and breakout sessions addressed key legislative developments, including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) and the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). Discussions underscored the importance of harmonization, transparency, and actionable data in ensuring compliance while fostering innovation.

Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of Public Affairs at Cascale, moderated a panel on the evolving EU policy landscape. Panelists called for increased collaboration between regulators and industry to ensure legislation remains practical while driving impactful change.

Advancing Supply Chain Transparency and Innovation

Interactive sessions highlighted the transformative potential of strategic partnerships. Carolina Van Loenen, director of Stakeholder Engagement at Cascale, emphasized collaborations with Fair Wear Foundation and Open Supply Hub to advance human rights due diligence and supply chain transparency. Attendees actively participated in group discussions, sharing insights and strategies to address global supply chain challenges.

Closing with a Vision for Progress

In a closing fireside chat, Pascal Brun, vice president of Sustainability and D&I at Zalando SE, encouraged attendees to view legislation as a driver of progress. "We've been fighting for more legislation-now let's embrace what is coming and get it right," he stated.

The day concluded with a call to action, as Cascale urged attendees to transform dialogue into tangible actions, driving systemic change for a sustainable and equitable future.

Immersive EU Experience: A Rare Opportunity

As a follow-up to the Forum, attendees were invited to an exclusive Immersive EU Experience the following day. Co-hosted by Policy Hub-Circularity for Apparel and Footwear, the outing at the European Parliament offered a unique opportunity to gain insights into EU legislative processes, connect with policymakers, and deepen understanding of the regulatory landscape shaping the consumer goods industry.

About the Cascale Brand & Retail Forum: Brussels

The Cascale Brand & Retail Forum: Brussels was a pivotal event uniting EU policymakers and industry leaders to explore actionable strategies for a sustainable transition in the consumer goods industry. Scheduled for December 4-5, 2024, at the Sofitel Brussels Europe Hotel, the Forum offered attendees a unique opportunity to engage in policy-focused discussions, gain insights into the latest EU legislation impacting textiles and apparel, and collaborate on solutions that drive sustainability and equity across the industry. An exclusive Immersive EU Experience at the European Parliament on December 5 provided deeper legislative insights and networking opportunities with policy experts and industry leaders.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on accesswire.com