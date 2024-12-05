INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Global Concrete and Masonry Experts Unite at World of Concrete 2025 for Live Learnings, Cutting-Edge Technologies and a Focus on New Products and Sustainability

DeWalt, Milwaukee Tool, Bosch, Hilti and many more signed on to exhibit, showcasing groundbreaking products and solutions.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / World of Concrete (WOC) , the largest and only annual international event for the concrete and masonry industries, returns to Las Vegas Convention Center, January 21-23 (Education 20-23), 2025. For over five decades, World of Concrete brings together the newest products, leading industry suppliers, resources, and valuable education from around the world and continues to be the global meeting point for professionals shaping the future of construction.

WOC 2025 will feature more than 1,400 exhibitors from more than 120 countries represented across an expansive 750,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space, showcasing the most sought-after products and services from advanced material handling equipment to the latest in decorative concrete and precast technologies. Highlights include the Producer Center, a hub for concrete production innovations and Work Truck LIVE!, spotlighting advancements in work truck technology and safety.

Complementing the exhibits, WOC will be offering over 180 world class educational sessions, with more than 40 percent brand-new content for 2025. From beginner workshops to advanced certifications, sessions address technical application, business strategies and safety practices, providing valuable insights and skills for professionals at all levels, with additional presentations in Spanish and interactive forums.

Concrete remains the backbone of modern infrastructure, playing a vital role in shaping resilient cities and communities. As sustainability is becoming increasingly top of mind, the industry is adopting innovative solutions to address the challenges. World of Concrete is dedicated to minimizing environmental impact while driving economic and social progress, through emphasizing strategies and technologies that support long-term sustainability for the industry and its communities.

"World of Concrete is the cornerstone of progress for the global concrete and masonry industries and the foundation upon which the infrastructure of our cities and communities is built," shares Jackie James, Vice President of World of Concrete. "Through an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, hands-on learning and cutting-edge solutions, World of Concrete empowers attendees with the tools, resources and connections to shape the future of the concrete construction and masonry industry. From roads and bridges to buildings and urban landscapes, the work facilitated here is instrumental in advancing the vital infrastructure that supports economies and societies across the globe."

Attendees can look forward to dynamic event features like the 23rd SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® World Championship, the "Super Bowl of Masonry," where top bricklayers compete for over $125,000 in prizes. Other engaging activities include the Masonry Skills Challenge, MCAA's Fastest Trowel on the Block and Decorative Concrete LIVE!, featuring cutting-edge trends in design and craftsmanship. The Concrete Industry Management program (CIM) Silent & Live Auctions will take place during WOC, raising funds for the CIM programs which for 25 years have prepared graduates to enter the workforce with tangible experience and top tier skillsets in construction.

Be a part of the World of Concrete 2025 community as innovation and industry excellence pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient world. For more details and to register, visit worldofconcrete.com .

About World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com for details.

