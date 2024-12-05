SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases SCS-115 Module C for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce public review of the SCS-115 Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products, Module C. The new module expands the standard to cover requirements pertaining to carbon capture, utilization, and storage. Introduced in April 2024, SCS-115 provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents of a chemical material.

The standard is modular, allowing for different decarbonization levers. Draft SCS-115 Module C, the third of five planned modules, should be read in tandem with the core SCS-115 standard.

To learn more about SCS-115 and draft Module C, please join our complimentary webinar "Lower Carbon Products and Packaging Claims: A Certification Standard for Decarbonizing the Chemicals Industry" on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. CET). Register here to learn about:

The core standard's framework and baseline calculation methodology

The five decarbonization levers supported by the standard

Types of products and co-products that can benefit from certification

Mass balance approach to carbon footprint reduction

Product intensity and reduction claims that can be made to showcase product decarbonization

The public is welcome to comment on SCS-115 Module C, which covers carbon capture, utilization, and storage, until January 24, 2025. To request a copy of the draft and submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or visit our website here.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.

