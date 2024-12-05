Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 19:50 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases SCS-115 Module C for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage for Public Review

Finanznachrichten News

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce public review of the SCS-115 Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products, Module C. The new module expands the standard to cover requirements pertaining to carbon capture, utilization, and storage. Introduced in April 2024, SCS-115 provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents of a chemical material.

The standard is modular, allowing for different decarbonization levers. Draft SCS-115 Module C, the third of five planned modules, should be read in tandem with the core SCS-115 standard.

To learn more about SCS-115 and draft Module C, please join our complimentary webinar "Lower Carbon Products and Packaging Claims: A Certification Standard for Decarbonizing the Chemicals Industry" on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. CET). Register here to learn about:

  • The core standard's framework and baseline calculation methodology

  • The five decarbonization levers supported by the standard

  • Types of products and co-products that can benefit from certification

  • Mass balance approach to carbon footprint reduction

  • Product intensity and reduction claims that can be made to showcase product decarbonization

The public is welcome to comment on SCS-115 Module C, which covers carbon capture, utilization, and storage, until January 24, 2025. To request a copy of the draft and submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or visit our website here.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.

Media Contact
Victoria Norman
Executive Director
Send an email


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.