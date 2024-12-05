Gildan Activewear: Gildan Spotlights Employee-Led Volunteering Activities for International Volunteer Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Earlier this year, Gildan launched its inaugural Global Employee Volunteer Month, an initiative bringing together employees at the Company's global locations to make meaningful contributions to their local communities. This International Volunteer Day, Gildan is pleased to spotlight the activities led by employees as part of this month-long celebration.

"With around 670 employees dedicating 3800 hours towards this year's Global Employee Volunteer Month, this initiative was a testament to Gildan's commitment to operating with respect for our communities," says Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President of Global Social Compliance and Environmental Affairs at Gildan. "We are confident that this annual celebration will only continue to deepen a collective sense of giving among our global workforce and help make important strides towards our Next Generation ESG strategy's goal of creating long-term value within our communities."

Discover how Gildan employees played their part in supporting education, the environment, and other areas aligned with the Company's Community Investment Policy.

Canada

Gildan's head office in Montreal partnered with First Book Canada, an organization dedicated to providing educational equity by creating home libraries for children from low-income and historically excluded communities. Employees came together to assemble book bags and write inspirational notes for 110 children, encouraging them to embark on their educational journeys.

Honduras

As part of the 11-year partnership between Gildan and World Vision Honduras, employees from Honduras spent an impactful day with nearly 100 students from Choloma, Villanueva, and Quimistán, promoting environmental education. Volunteers organized friendly games and contests around environmental topics, fostering love for nature among the younger generations.

Dominican Republic

Employees from the Dominican Republic participated in interactive games and distributed educational kits to help students from 12 sponsored schools prepare for the school year. Through this initiative, Gildan supported over 3,500 students with much-needed school supplies, helping equip them for success in their studies.

Nicaragua

Employees from Nicaragua participated in an 8-day reforestation event, planting over 7,500 forest and grafted citrus trees on three partner farms. Additionally, employees collaborated with local producers and institutions to provide technical training to ensure responsible and effective planting practices, reinforcing Gildan's commitment to creating a sustainable environment for future generations.

Bangladesh

Contributing to the community's efforts to promote education, Gildan's Bangladesh employees volunteered with two organizations - Bashbari Government Primary School, and Zamia Yakubia Habibia Dendabor - providing over 500 students with school supplies, hygiene packs, first-aid kits, and other necessities, helping alleviate financial strain on students and their families.

U.S.

Employees at the Eden and Charleston distribution centers partnered with The Last Dons and Charleston Promise Neighborhood respectively, packing backpacks with essential school supplies, and distributing these to local schools, supporting over 2,200 students in the U.S. with their educational endeavours.

Employees from Gildan's yarns facilities also engaged in a wide array of activities in their communities, including distributing backpacks and supplies to students in need, organizing Relay for Life fundraiser to support the American Cancer Society, and volunteering at the Rescue Ranch, an organization providing permanent shelter to rescue animals.

Australia

Gildan's Australian employees participated in a warehouse volunteer day with Good 360, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential goods and services to smaller charities and nonprofit organizations. Employees worked together to pack care kits filled with vital clothing for various communities in need, contributing to the well-being of individuals and families facing hardships.

Find out more about Gildan's respect for communities here.

