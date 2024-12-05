Henkel: International Volunteer Day: Celebrating the Pioneering Spirit of Our Employees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Henkel

Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Our pioneering spirit is reflective of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and talents of our employees and partners. They dare to make an impact on the world by collaborating to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives. Their contributions allow us to deliver products, services and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life. We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our series, "Pioneers for Good."

As pioneers dedicated to the well-being of future generations, we are passionate about giving back to our local community and contributing to a better world. This International Volunteer Day, Henkel celebrates our employees' caring spirit and recognizes their impact on communities.

Volunteering is part of a legacy of care upon which Henkel was founded. It remains our call to action to reimagine what communities can look like and then work to help them thrive. Employees dedicate their time and energy to meaningful causes close to their hearts. Their commitments help to advance equity and inclusion, from STEM education to fighting food insecurity, homelessness, cancer, and more.

They organize volunteer efforts with non-profit organizations from local foodbanks to national organizations such United Way so employees have the opportunity to volunteer for a few hours or a full day.

Henkel is proud to support our employees' volunteerism through our Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) initiative which provides financial and in-kind donations to the non-profit organizations they support, as well as paid time off for employees who volunteer.

Hear From our Dedicated Volunteers:

"Henkel's encouragement of volunteerism has shaped my experience, fostering a culture of empathy, teamwork, and impact. Community Impact Day empowers us to give back, bringing colleagues together with a shared purpose to make a lasting difference. It's a true reflection of being pioneers at heart." - Elif Affan, Director of Strategic Program Management, Sustainability & Employee Experience

"Being a pioneer for good means leading by example to drive positive contributions to our organization and in the community. Our culture prioritizes making strong bonds and connections within the community and inspires our employees to feel a greater purpose beyond the impact they make in their day-to-day role."- Francis O'Hea, Director of Inside Sales, Henkel Adhesive Technologies

We're excited to share a glimpse of our employees' caring spirit and volunteer efforts this year and look forward to supporting more community impact in 2025!

Elif Affan led volunteer team efforts for Henkel's Community Impact Day in October 2024.

