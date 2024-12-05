Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of BIG (BIG) on December 4, 2024. The BIG/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/big_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, the rise of memecoins has sparked a unique blend of community-driven enthusiasm and market volatility. BIG, which stands for "Believe In Greatness," is a standout example of this trend, launched on the Avalanche blockchain. Known for its strong branding and inspiring message, BIG taps into the collective energy of crypto enthusiasts who are driven by ambition and the desire for greatness. As an Avalanche-based token, BIG enjoys the high throughput and low latency of this blockchain, positioning itself as a reliable and accessible asset for those looking to invest in the growing memecoin space.

BIG: Aiming Big on Avalanche with the Spirit of Transparency, Fairness and Community Accessibility

BIG aims to inspire its community while offering a secure and decentralized investment. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the project has already made a significant mark in the crypto space, boasting a market cap of $20.11 million USD at the time of writing and a circulating supply of the full 1 billion. The coin's commitment to transparency is reflected in its renounced contract, verified code, and absence of honeypot risks. Additionally, BIG's liquidity has been burned, further solidifying the project's integrity. BIG, with a 24-hour volume of $367K, has a growing holder base of over 1,400 investors.

BIG's introduction into the market represents more than just another memecoin; it embodies a movement of inspiration and ambition. The name "Believe In Greatness" encapsulates its core message, targeting a community of dreamers and achievers who believe that the crypto space can serve as a vehicle for personal success. Unlike many memecoins that rely on humor or viral trends, BIG stands out by positioning itself as a symbol of positive growth, urging its holders to dream BIG and work towards their goals. This ethos has resonated with a large segment of the crypto market, contributing to the coin's rise in value and prominence.

On a technical level, BIG's team intends for the coin to be safe and reliable, addressing many concerns that often arise in the world of memecoins. The contract renouncement guarantees that the developers have no further control over the coin, which fosters trust among holders. The absence of a proxy contract and the inability to pause trading or manipulate the contract further enhance the project's credibility. Moreover, the absence of blacklists or whitelists means that all participants have an equal opportunity to engage with the coin, ensuring a fair and decentralized ecosystem.

BIG Tokenomics

The tokenomics of BIG offer insight into its potential for long-term growth. With a market cap of over $20 million USD and a circulating supply of 1 billion, the coin has already demonstrated great potential for long-term growth in the highly competitive memecoin market. At the time of writing, BIG has experienced a remarkable 147x price gain. However, with 21% of the total supply held by the top 10 holders, its future price volatility remains a factor to be cautioned by investors. Despite this, BIG's technically proven security, transparency, and impressive market performance continue to attract new holders.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

