Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (OTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a transaction selling its interest in Alkaline Spring Inc. ("Alkaline") for net proceeds of approximately $1.3 Million. The Company originally invested in Alkaline in 2019 and the Company wrote down this investment in Alkaline to zero back in 2020.

Anthony Durkacz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Stock Trend Capital commented: "We are thrilled to have managed to recover such a significant sum for an investment that the company had previously valued at nothing, demonstrating the diligence of management of unlocking value within our current portfolio."

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI sector and the Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

