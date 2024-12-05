INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: License Global Unveils 'The Influentials' 2024 Winners

It was a record-breaking year for nominations, with nearly 500 submissions across nine categories.

License Global , the premier publication and leading source of news and trends for the global consumer product and licensing businesses, announces the winners for The Influentials 2024, highlighting the leaders reshaping the brand licensing industry, challenging norms, driving growth and leading with purpose. With more than 470 votes cast for a diverse group of movers and shakers, The Influentials received the highest engagement to date.

This year's winners are recognized across categories that reflect unique contributions to the field, from visionaries and disruptors to brand builders and change makers, redefining what is possible.

"The response to this year's edition of The Influentials has surpassed our benchmarks and reaffirms the passion and dedication that exists across the business of brand licensing. The nominations clearly showcase what makes a leader stand out and how important it is to our community to lift each other up," remarks Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for License Global. "Each nominee and winner exemplify the innovation, curiosity and passion that define licensing."

The winners of The Influentials for 2024 are:

The Innovator: Christian Bayley, global head, licensing and consumer products, Roblox

Recognizes an individual advancing industry standards in areas like sustainability, business practices and product design.

The Change Maker: Emmanuel Fordjour, senior vice president, finance and business analytics, Beanstalk

Celebrates those who foster meaningful change, creating programs that champion diversity, inclusion and progress.

The Collaborator: Kerri Estreich, senior director, licensing, Sesame Workshop

Honors leaders who have pioneered exceptional cross-category brand or product collaborations.

The Disruptor: Damian Treece, senior licensing manager, Bravado International Group

Recognizes individuals who inspire the licensing community to embrace new business approaches or philosophies.

The Newcomer: Kyle Lerner, senior licensing manager, Brand Central

Acknowledges emerging talents making an immediate impact in the first 10 years in their licensing careers.

The Expert: Diane Bolduc, director, global licensed consumer products, toy and games, Hasbro

Honors long-standing contributors whose careers have deeply shaped the licensing industry.

The Brand Builder: Ernest Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company

Celebrates the minds behind licensed products that drive significant reach, revenue and growth for brands.

The Influencer: George Wade, founder and president, Bay Laurel Advisors

Recognizes those who uplift the industry through thought leadership, mentorship and public contributions that inspire peers.

The License Global Influential 2024: Sarah Jackson, global director, license and brands, Primark

Reserved for an individual demonstrating excellence across multiple areas, or whose work has created a transformative impact on the industry.

Winners were named based on various factors including community nominations and License Global editorial board review.

To read the full feature for The Influentials 2024 including a list of the runners-up for each category, visit ? License Global .

