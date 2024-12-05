Birdsong HLCOE: Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence Launched to Advance Health Literacy and Drive Economic Prosperity

NORFOLK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / The newly established Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence is set to make a transformative impact on the health of our nation by promoting health literacy, improving public health, empowering individuals, and driving economic prosperity through innovative community-based health education initiatives.

The World Health Organization recently recognized health literacy as a stronger predictor of an individual's health status than income, employment status, education level, or racial and ethnic group. The Center is committed to addressing this critical social determinant of health through accessible, engaging, and impactful health literacy initiatives designed to improve the health and wellness of individuals and communities across the nation.

"The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence is more than an organization - it represents a movement towards a healthier future," said George Birdsong, President and Founder of the nonprofit organization. "Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed health decisions for themselves and their families, building healthier and more resilient communities that foster economic growth."

At the heart of the Center's mission is the support and expansion of Healthier757, a community-wide health literacy initiative that provides free health education resources across the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Through a strategic partnership with EdLogics, a digital game-based health education organization with a mission to improve health literacy, the Center engages residents with interactive games, quizzes, videos, and incentives to promote healthy behaviors. This partnership also allows for the integration of health literacy into workforce development programs and early childhood education, addressing health equity from multiple angles and fostering long-term community resilience.

An initial focus of the Center is the creation of a collaborative network of nonprofits uniquely positioned to address the diverse needs of underserved communities. This network will leverage the strengths of each organization to tackle various aspects of community health and health equity, including maternal health, mental health, opioid abatement, and early childhood education. By combining resources and expertise, the network aims to close gaps in healthcare access, improve outcomes for vulnerable populations, and create pathways to a healthier and more equitable future.

"We are committed to using health literacy as a tool to drive better health outcomes and well-being in Hampton Roads," said Dr. Milton Brown, Chairman of the Center's Board and Senior Associate Vice President of Research for Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University. "Equally important is our focus on research to evaluate program effectiveness and ensure that we deliver meaningful behavior change. By creating healthier, more informed communities, we are making a difference in people's lives, particularly in underserved areas where help is needed the most."

In collaboration with Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University, and other leading academic institutions across the nation, the Center is strategically positioned to identify best practices through evidence-based research and advancing public policy, supporting the need for improved health literacy.

Under the guidance of its Board of Directors - George Birdsong, Dr. Milton Brown, Sarah Jane Kirkland, Les Hall, and Trey Dudley - The Center is poised to be a national leader in advancing health literacy and digital health innovation. The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence invites community support and collaboration to build a brighter and healthier future for all.

