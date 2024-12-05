Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Cerulean Medical Institute proudly announces the launch of Neofacial, an ultra-customized radiofrequency (RF) treatment exclusively designed for the face. Neofacial offers a revolutionary solution to smooth the skin, diminish fine lines, and simultaneously lift and tighten the facial contours.

Neofacial utilizes a targeted approach by delivering radiofrequency energy to the dermal fibroblasts, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin. This innovative technology effectively softens and smoothens the skin, leaving it with a healthy and youthful appearance.

"The key benefits of Neofacial treatment are manifold," explains Dr. Praven Chetty, Medical Director & Founder of Cerulean Medical Institute. "First and foremost, it excels in softening fine lines and wrinkles, visibly reducing their appearance, and restoring a more vibrant complexion. Bringing this technology to our practice is going to help many patients achieve the complexion they desire."

The Neofacial effectively:

Smooths the overall skin texture

Enhances clarity and radiance of skin appearance

Lifts and tightens the face, resulting in a firmer and more youthful contour

Clients can expect improved skin tone and texture, achieving a more even complexion. One of the standout features of Neofacial is its seamless integration with other skincare treatments. This flexibility allows for a comprehensive and personalized treatment plan that can be tailored to individual needs and goals. Clients can combine Neofacial with other procedures to maximize their desired results and address various skin concerns simultaneously.

In addition, Neofacial offers the advantage of minimal downtime. Unlike traditional treatments, Neofacial allows clients to resume their daily activities immediately after the procedure, with no significant recovery period required. This convenience makes it an ideal choice for those with busy schedules and active lifestyles.

Neofacial has quickly become the go-to treatment for individuals seeking a non-invasive and highly effective solution for facial rejuvenation. The experienced team of professionals at Cerulean Medical Institute ensures that each Neofacial treatment is tailored to meet the unique needs of every client, delivering exceptional results with the utmost care and precision.

About Cerulean Medical Institute: Cerulean Medical Institute is a renowned medical aesthetics center located in Kelowna, British Columbia dedicated to providing exceptional cosmetic treatments. Led by a team of highly skilled professionals, Cerulean Medical Institute offers advanced procedures designed to enhance natural beauty and improve overall well-being.

