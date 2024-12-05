The "Norway Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Norwegian data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Almost 65% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Oslo.

The upcoming data center capacity in Norway is around 250 MW on full build, which is almost the current capacity in the region.

Oslo, Alvdal, and Stavanger dominate existing data center capacity in Norway.

Emerging data center locations are Grimstad and Stavanger.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Basefarm (Orange)

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords,

Bulk Infrastructure

DATAROOM (New Mining)

Green Edge Compute AS Statkraft

Green Mountain

ITsjefen

Keysource Namsos Datacenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Nordic Hub Data Centers

SSC Networks

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

STORESPEED, Telenor Hafslund

Telia Carrier

TerraHost

Troll Mountain

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

