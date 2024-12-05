The "Norway Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Norwegian data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Almost 65% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Oslo.
- The upcoming data center capacity in Norway is around 250 MW on full build, which is almost the current capacity in the region.
- Oslo, Alvdal, and Stavanger dominate existing data center capacity in Norway.
- Emerging data center locations are Grimstad and Stavanger.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords,
- Bulk Infrastructure
- DATAROOM (New Mining)
- Green Edge Compute AS Statkraft
- Green Mountain
- ITsjefen
- Keysource Namsos Datacenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Nordic Hub Data Centers
- SSC Networks
- STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
- STORESPEED, Telenor Hafslund
- Telia Carrier
- TerraHost
- Troll Mountain
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
