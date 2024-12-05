International WELL Building Institute: The Simplicity of Social Sustainability: A Driving Force for People, Doing Business

IWBI Signature Interview Series: A Q&A with Our ESG and Sustainable Finance Team

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / This holiday season, it's not a hit movie ticket or must-have toy you should be concerned with getting your hands on: it's a pass to IWBI's Social Sustainability Summit in New York City. On December 13, this groundbreaking, full-day event will be solely dedicated to driving the future of social sustainability. Don't miss out.

Aligned closely with the "S" in ESG, from IWBI's perspective, social sustainability is the practice of managing and optimizing an organization's impact on its people, community and broader societal systems. Through IWBI's ESG and Sustainable Finance initiatives, we bring this definition to life. We offer evidence-based interventions that help organizations improve health outcomes, track their progress and align their efforts with broader goals. This includes leading the conversation on integrating social sustainability into financial strategies.

Two powerhouses help activate this work. With a mixed background in public health, finance, law, sustainability-and of course, getting things done-Kelly Worden, Vice President, ESG and Social Sustainability, and Minjia Yang, Vice President and Head of Sustainable Finance, set an agenda for progress.

Hear from true experts as they break down why you should care about the influence of social sustainability now more than ever before.

In straightforward terms, what does "social sustainability" mean to you? How does it best relate to the built environment, organizational strategy and community empowerment?

Kelly:

Social sustainability means emphasizing the "people" arm of the original "people, planet, profit" definition of "sustainability." From a profit-focused perspective, this emphasis makes sense as people are what give any company value: employees, customers, communities, supply chains and investors are all composed of people.

From a public health-focused perspective, this emphasis also makes sense as companies impact population health particularly through the social and economic determinants of health.

Social sustainability will manifest differently depending on the industry. Within my focus, I've seen a significant increase in market engagement with social sustainability over the past 10 years. Real estate companies first focused on occupant experience, then community engagement and now, increasingly, supply chain impacts.

Minjia:

Social sustainability is about embedding equity, inclusion and opportunity into the very fabric of how organizations operate. From my perspective, it's not only about the built environment but also about creating systemic change through regulations and financial strategies that shape corporate and financial market behavior.

For example, regulatory frameworks like the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) are pushing companies to be more accountable for their social impacts, and sustainable finance is enabling organizations to translate these social priorities into measurable outcomes. Social sustainability relates to how businesses can address the needs of their employees, supply chains, consumers and communities, ensuring that their strategies create value for all stakeholders while reducing risk and driving long-term success.

IWBI's approach to social sustainability is rooted with a people-first, community-centric lens. Why is it important for organizations to care about social sustainability? Why should employees?

Minjia:

Organizations that integrate social sustainability into their strategies are future-proofing themselves. By addressing regulatory requirements or leveraging sustainable finance mechanisms, they're not just complying but leading. This proactive approach reduces risk, builds trust with investors, and demonstrates a commitment to long-term value creation.

For employees, working at an organization that prioritizes social sustainability means being part of a workplace that values their well-being, equity and professional growth. It's about creating environments where people feel valued and empowered, which drives engagement and innovation.

Kelly:

There is a growing body of research linking "social performance" to financial performance. IWBI's Investing in Health Pays Back campaign highlights this research. [See infographic above.]

With various financial frameworks and systems taking greater steps to integrate ESG considerations, can you share a success story that highlights the real-world impact of this work?

Kelly:

Throughout the course of this year, IWBI teamed up with GRESB, the leading provider of ESG benchmarks for real estate, to host a series of industry roundtables focused on improving real estate investor engagement on social sustainability. With widespread interest, the roundtable series convened over 60 market leaders in New York, Sydney and London. Those discussions provided a glimpse into an industry in transition.

There is growing recognition of social sustainability's importance. There are also remaining challenges related to standardization and measurement. Insights from the roundtables will inform the development of resources to guide more effective engagement on social sustainability, including developing a social sustainability dashboard that communicates the real estate industry's social performance based on data currently gathered by the GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

Minjia:

We are glad to see more organizations using WELL as a social performance indicator in driving sustainable finance strategies. CapitaLand Development recently secured two sustainability-linked loans totaling $600 million, aligned with the WELL Standard and Singapore's Green Mark certification. This dual alignment highlights a commitment to both environmental and social sustainability. By embedding measurable ESG targets into its financial strategy, CLD demonstrates how financial frameworks can drive meaningful progress in sustainable development and well-being, supporting broader goals like net-zero emissions and healthier communities.

There are several esteemed speakers set to attend the event in a beautiful, WELL Certified space. What's the one reason we can't afford to miss this event?

Minjia:

The panel Global Sustainability Regulations - Navigating the New Frontier provides an opportunity to delve into sustainability regulations from a genuinely global perspective, featuring insights from experts representing Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. As regulatory landscapes shift, understanding their regional interconnections is essential for businesses aiming to stay competitive and compliant. This session allows attendees to hear directly from policymakers and advisors shaping these frameworks, offering practical strategies to align operations with evolving ESG and sustainability standards. For those looking to navigate the complexities of global regulations effectively, this is a must-attend discussion.

Kelly:

I am most excited about how the Summit's positioned to explore the topic of social sustainability through a variety of lenses and perspectives. Panel discussions will provide a look at how leading companies across industries are taking action, including the pharmaceutical, biotech, real estate and financial industries. We will close out the day by focusing on the critical topic of the just transition: how to elevate people and social equity as we transition to a greener, more sustainable economy.

