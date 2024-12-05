Disaster Recovery Coalition Of America Elects Augason Farms President Nathan Yearsley As Newest Board Member

Mr. Yearsley's Appointment Adds Leading Emergency Preparedness Private Sector Voice To The DRCA Board

ANNENDALE, VA and SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / The DRCA (Disaster Recovery Coalition Of America) (https://thedrca.org/) has elected Nathan Yearsley, President of Augason Farms (www.AugasonFarms.com) to its Board of Directors, it was announced by Casey Long, Executive Director of the DRCA.

Nathan Yearsley, President, Augason Farms

"As President of Augason Farms, Mr. Yearsley helms a company that helped pioneer emergency preparedness over 50 years ago and continues to serve the industry and its customers nationwide as a leader and innovator. We are pleased to add Mr. Yearsley's expertise, keen insights and unique perspectives to the DRCA Board, as the organization continues its mandate to bring preparedness education and information to government decision makers and opinion leaders," said Mr. Long.

Nathan Yearsley brings to the DRCA board a distinguished career within the emergency preparedness industry. As President of Augason Farms, Mr. Yearsley helms a company with nearly 53 years of service to families nationwide as the pioneering leader within the in the emergency preparedness food category. Augason Farms is renowned for its wide range of the highest quality preparedness solutions that remain a staple product across major national retailers nationwide.

"Augason Farms' number one mission is to encourage consumers to the importance of always being prepared before inevitable emergencies arrive, a commitment that aligns with the cornerstone objectives of the DRCA. I am honored to have been elected to the DRCA Board and look forward to contributing to the DRCA as a member of the Board," said Mr. Yearsley.

About the DRCA:

Headquartered in Annandale, Virginia, The DRCA (The Disaster Recovery Coalition of America) represents a broad range of industries that all play a critical role in disaster preparedness, logistics, response, recovery and mitigation on a national level. DRCA addresses critical industry-specific issues on behalf of membership by bringing together leaders from the Federal, State and local governments and the private sector to develop relationships and identify industry-specific opportunities and core challenges in issues pertaining to disaster response and recovery. The DRCA also educates government decision makers and public opinion leaders on the industry's role in helping constituents prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate against disasters, and advocates for government support on issues unique to the disaster recovery industry.

About Blue Chip Group and Augason Farms:

Founded in 1972 in Salt Lake City, Blue Chip Group, with the Augason Farms brand, is a pioneering leader in the preparedness food industry, sourcing, formulating, and producing the most nutritious emergency foods on the market. With a customer satisfaction ranking on Google Review of 4.5 stars, Augason Farms products are available at many of the country's most prominent and trusted national retailers. Visit https://www.augasonfarms.com/. Blue Chip Group is also a growing Food and Beverage Contract Manufacturer, with expanding capabilities and capacity. Visit www.bcgcopacking.com

