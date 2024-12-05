EZ2 Connect for automated nucleic acid purification has reached over 1,000 placements worldwide, contributing to a global installed base of more than 5,500 EZ series instruments

Comprehensive portfolio of EZ2 Connect automated kits provides research and clinical labs with more time for in-depth analyses rather than manual processing

Launch of EZ2 PowerFecal Pro DNA/RNA Kit expands portfolio into gut microbiome research, builds on EZ2 Connect kits for applications such as diagnostics, genomics and cancer research, molecular epidemiology and forensics

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced it has reached a significant milestone with over 1,000 placements of the EZ2 Connect automated sample preparation instrument, an advancement of the EZ1 instrument line.

Launched in 2021, the updated EZ2 Connect has quickly become a market-leading instrument for sample preparation and data management, contributing to a total of more than 5,500 EZ series instruments placed globally.

EZ2 Connect is designed to automate the entire process of nucleic acid purification, reducing hands-on time and increasing throughput while maintaining high precision and reproducibility.

Using EZ2 Connect enables researchers to focus more on data analysis and interpretation rather than repetitive manual sample processing. The system is particularly beneficial for laboratories handling medium volumes of samples for use across a range of downstream molecular biology research applications, such as digital PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

"Achieving over 1,000 placements of the EZ2 Connect highlights the trust our customers place in QIAGEN's automation portfolio to drive their laboratory operations," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President, Head of the Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN. "We are committed to providing advanced automation that reduces manual tasks and gives researchers more time for analyses. With a comprehensive consumables portfolio, we are supporting researchers in various application areas."

The EZ2 Connect portfolio encompasses kits and instruments which offer:

Broad sample compatibility: kits support tissue, liquid biopsies, trace samples, cultured cells, FFPE (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded Tissue) and more

kits support tissue, liquid biopsies, trace samples, cultured cells, FFPE (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded Tissue) and more Various possibilities for downstream analyses: nucleic acids purified from these samples can be used for downstream analyses with technologies such as digital PCR (dPCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS)

nucleic acids purified from these samples can be used for downstream analyses with technologies such as digital PCR (dPCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) Additional instrument versions: EZ2 Connect MDx tailored for diagnostic applications and clinical labs, and EZ2 Connect FX supporting forensic scientists with dedicated human ID and forensics protocols

EZ2 Connect MDx tailored for diagnostic applications and clinical labs, and EZ2 Connect FX supporting forensic scientists with dedicated human ID and forensics protocols Diverse applications: EZ2 Connect supports applications such as diagnostics, genomics and cancer research, molecular epidemiology and forensics

A kit for the isolation of RNA from blood samples and two kits for forensic applications are planned for launch in 2025 to further expand the portfolio.

QIAGEN has recently launched the EZ2 PowerFecal Pro DNA/RNA Kit. With only a maximum of 27 minutes hands-on time, significantly shorter than the 45 minutes or more required by many comparable kits, it is among the most efficient kits on the market and enables the isolation of microbial DNA, RNA or total nucleic acids from stool samples.

The new kit expands the EZ2 Connect consumables portfolio into gut microbiome research, which is gaining importance in understanding the connection between microbial communities and human health. Researchers can gain knowledge about the role of gut bacteria in metabolic processes, immune function and disease progression. The growing focus on the microbiome has implications across a range of fields, including gastrointestinal disorders, obesity and neurological conditions.

QIAGEN offers a comprehensive portfolio for microbiome research, addressing every step of the scientific workflow from reliable sample preparation kits and automation solutions to downstream processing technologies such as digital PCR (dPCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR) or NGS, all complemented by robust bioinformatics tools.

QIAGEN continues to expand its portfolio of automated sample preparation solutions, aiming to support laboratories in achieving greater efficiency and consistency in their processes. From DNA and RNA extraction to advanced sample preparation from difficult sample types, QIAGEN's automated instruments are designed to meet the diverse and rigorous needs of modern research labs to empower scientists in generating high-quality results across the spectrum of life science research.

For more information on the EZ2 Connect and QIAGEN's suite of automated instruments, please visit https://www.qiagen.com/de-de/product-categories/instruments-and-automation/nucleic-acid-purification.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,800 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

