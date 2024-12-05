Los Angeles Nonprofit Bookkeeping Firm, Daily Balance, Opens New Los Angeles Location, Delivering Top-Tier Virtual Accounting Solutions for Nonprofits

With Daily Balance's new Los Angeles office, nonprofits in the area can now streamline their accounting needs, reducing administrative costs by up to 40% and focusing more on their mission and programs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Daily Balance, a premier nonprofit accounting firm specializing in bookkeeping, audit support, and virtual CFO services, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Los Angeles, CA. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to delivering top-tier accounting solutions to nonprofits throughout the West Coast.

Headquartered in Sacramento, CA, Daily Balance has become known for helping nonprofits streamline their accounting processes, reduce administrative expenses by up to 40%, and focus on their core mission. The Los Angeles location will allow Daily Balance to broaden its impact, bringing its proven approach and personalized service to more clients in Southern California.

"As a Los Angeles nonprofit accountant, we recognize that effective financial management is essential for achieving impactful results. Our mission is to help nonprofits make informed financial decisions, present well to their boards, and secure more funding," stated Syd Highley, Founder and Managing Principal of Daily Balance. "We are thrilled to serve the Los Angeles nonprofit community and provide the resources they need to thrive."

The new Los Angeles nonprofit bookkeeping office will offer comprehensive services designed to meet the specific needs of nonprofits, including:

Nonprofit Bookkeeping - Ensuring accurate, auditable records and responsive support to ease daily operations.

Nonprofit Financial Audit Representation - Delivering audit-ready financials to promote stress-free audits and compliance.

Nonprofit CFO Advisory - Providing expert guidance on financial planning, proactive solutions, and funding strategies.

Executive Directors and CEOs are invited to schedule a consultation to discuss how Daily Balance can address their organization's unique financial needs and offer actionable insights to drive impact.

For more information on nonprofit bookkeeping and services, visit their website at https://nonprofitaccountant.com/locations/los-angeles/ or contact them at (916)999-5955.

About Downing & Co:

Daily Balance is a leading nonprofit accounting firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations save up to 40% in admin costs while freeing themselves up to focus on their mission/programs. Established in 1999, Daily Balance offers comprehensive services, including nonprofit bookkeeping, nonprofit financial audit representation, and virtual CFO advisory services.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

Source: Daily Balance

