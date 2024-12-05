Portland CPA Firm, Downing & Co., Launches Fixed Fee Accounting Services for Transparent Financial Management

Portland's businesses benefit from Downing & Co.'s innovative fixed fee accounting services, ensuring transparency and proactive tax savings.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / In a landscape where over half of accounting firms plan to raise fees in 2025, Portland-based Downing & Co. is taking a different approach. The firm proudly introduces its fixed fee accounting services, offering small businesses and high-net-worth individuals a predictable and transparent solution for managing their finances.

This innovative service aligns with a growing national trend toward fixed-fee and value-based pricing, as highlighted in the 2024 U.S. Accounting and Tax Pricing Benchmark report . Moreover, transparency in pricing is valued in the accounting industry, with more firms planning to raise their fees by 2025 .

Downing & Co.'s fixed fee services eliminate the uncertainty of fluctuating costs, providing businesses with clear pricing and no surprises. Their team of CPAs delivers tailored solutions, including tax planning, estate planning, and wealth preservation, to help clients save between $10K and $1M in taxes annually and safeguard up to 39.9% of their net worth long-term.

"Our goal is to simplify financial management while maximizing results for our clients," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal of Downing & Co. "In an environment where rising fees are becoming the norm, we're proud to offer an alternative that prioritizes transparency and long-term value. Ourfixed fee accounting services are designed to empower businesses in Portland and Southwest Washington to focus on growth while we handle the complexities."

Benefits of Fixed Fee Accounting Services:

Transparent Pricing : Avoid unexpected charges with a clear and consistent fee structure.

Accuracy : Streamlined bookkeeping services managed by CPAs to minimize errors and enhance efficiency.

Holistic Financial Services: Comprehensive support, from tax strategies to wealth preservation, tailored to each client's goals.

Downing & Co. serves over 101,000 businesses and 2.2 million residents across the Greater Portland area, from Vancouver to Lake Oswego. Their client-focused approach blends innovative technology with personalized service, ensuring every financial decision aligns with the client's goals and legacy.

For businesses and individuals seeking proactive, transparent, and results-driven financial solutions, Downing & Co. provides the expertise to streamline operations and secure long-term success. Learn more about these fixed fee accounting services at https://downingpdx.com/ or contact them directly at (503) 445-3578.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high net worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

