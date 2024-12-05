Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024

WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
Tradegate
03.12.24
18:42 Uhr
2,580 Euro
-0,060
-2,27 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5002,66023:01
2,5402,64022:00
05.12.2024 22:26 Uhr
Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report First Fiscal Quarter 2025 Results



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its first fiscal quarter 2025 results, ending October 31, 2024.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 6:30 AM Eastern on December 16, 2024.

Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 10 AM Eastern to discuss its earnings results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 118473

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/51726

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51726

About Zedge: Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.'

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
