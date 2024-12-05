TSS, Inc. Signs Long Term Lease for Larger Factory to Support Accelerating Demand for AI-Enabled Technologies

More than Doubles Space to almost 213,000 Square Feet and Expands Power Infrastructure to Support Multi-year Customer Agreement

TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and software today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to lease 212,793 square feet of space in the Georgetown Logistics Park located in Georgetown, Texas. This agreement is part of the company's previously announced plan to relocate its headquarters and expand its factory to support expected AI integration growth.

Darryll Dewan, Chief Executive Officer of TSS Inc., commented, "Continuing our rapid growth trajectory was centered around two key drivers: signing a long-term agreement with our primary customer, which we successfully completed and announced in October, and building capacity to deliver the demand driven by AI infrastructure needs in the market. Our new facility more than doubles our square footage and positions TSS to continue our rapid growth. We are beginning the required fit out immediately and expect to be operational in the new building in the first quarter of 2025."

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "guidance," "prospects," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Hayden IR TSS, Inc.

James Carbonara (646-755-7412)

Brett Maas (646-536-7331)

tssi@haydenir.com

Danny Chism

CFO

dchism@tssiusa.com

512-310-4908

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

