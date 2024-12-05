Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, CEO of She's Got Goals LLC, has been named the Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the "Female Thought Leader of the Year - Government or Non-Profit" category at the 21st Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This prestigious honor highlights her groundbreaking contributions to empowering small business owners to access government contracts and achieve financial independence.





Dr. Karwanna D. Irvinhg, ShesGotGoals.com

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business celebrate the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they lead from around the globe. These awards recognize exceptional achievements across a variety of industries and countries.

Dr. Irving's award-winning work focuses on guiding small business owners through the complexities of government contracting.

"Dr. Irving's recognition as a Bronze Stevie Award winner is a testament to her unwavering dedication to empowering small businesses. Her work not only transforms individual lives but also strengthens entire communities by fostering economic growth and opportunity," said Pam Perry, CEO of PamPerryPR.

"This Bronze Stevie Award is not just a recognition of my efforts but a celebration of the entrepreneurs who trust me to guide them in achieving their dreams," said Dr. Irving. "Winning in this global competition underscores the impact of our work and energizes me to continue driving change for small businesses everywhere."

This marks Dr. Irving's third major award in 2024, cementing her reputation as a thought leader in government contracting and small business development.

About the Stevie® Awards: The Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs, including the American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Each year, the competitions attract over 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.





Dr. Karwanna D. Irving 2024 Winner, ShesGotGoals.com

About She's Got Goals LLC

She's Got Goals Academy, founded by transformational business coach and influence expert Dr. Karwanna D., is a premier business empowerment company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs not just win but dominate in their industries. With a proven track record spanning over 20 years, Dr. Karwanna has transformed lives and businesses by equipping leaders with the tools and strategies to leverage their businesses as wealth-generating vehicles. A national speaker, author of 10 Habits of The Highly Effective Entrepreneur, and recipient of the SBDC Women in Business Grant, Dr. Karwanna has shared stages with iconic leaders. Her dynamic approach combines practical expertise with inspiration, empowering thousands to achieve their dreams and exceed their goals. Through She's Got Goals Academy, Dr. Karwanna provides comprehensive coaching, actionable training, and a proven framework to elevate entrepreneurs to new levels of success in both life and business. For more information, visit www.shesgotgoals.com.

Press Inquiries

She's Got Goals LLC

https://shesgotgoals.com/

Pam Perry

PamPerryPR

staff@pamperrypr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232681

SOURCE: Shes Got Goals LLC