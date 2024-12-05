Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Anzeige
WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
Frankfurt
05.12.24
15:29 Uhr
3,920 Euro
-0,080
-2,00 %
05.12.2024 22:38 Uhr
Champions Oncology to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, December 11, 2024

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2024, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EST (1:30 P.M. PST). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 710610. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 51750, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

