ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 22:38 Uhr
New Axial-Flow Series Feature As Combine Ordering Period Opens for 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / CNH

With harvest having just wrapped in some regions, and being full-steam ahead in others, CNH brand, Case IH, is already looking to 2025 with its combine ordering period for next year now open.

The Axial-Flow 260 Series includes dual Pro 1200 displays, providing a comprehensive view of every aspect of the 260 Series' operation. The large displays feature an anti-glare screen for optimum visibility and allow for instant grain quality imaging for a real-time, high-definition look at harvested grain.

Case IH's Harvest CommandTM combine automation technology really comes to the fore in the Axial-Flow 260 Series, and AF9 and 10 Series, designed to help refine the harvesting process by reducing the number of functions operators need to monitor in the cab.

The AF9 and AF10 Series have been designed with enhanced power, efficiency, sustainability and throughput in mind. The AF9's 634 horsepower and the AF10's 775 horsepower provide the power to maximise crop flow while increasing speeds, but without putting any additional pressure on the machine.

Read the full story here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

