ACAwise, The Premier ACA Reporting Provider, Is Now Accepting ACA 1095 Forms for the 2024 Tax Year

As the new year approaches, it is essential for businesses and Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) to prioritize their IRS filing responsibilities and ensure compliance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

ACAwise: A Trusted Partner for ACA Reporting

ACAwise is a trusted provider of ACA reporting solutions. With over a decade of e-filing experience and a diverse range of clients across various industries, ACAwise is thrilled to announce that it has officially begun accepting ACA Form 1095 filings for the 2024 tax year.

The IRS Released Finalized Forms 1095-B and 1095-C

The IRS has released the final versions of the 2024 forms required for reporting under Internal Revenue Code Sections 6055 and 6056 .

Forms 1094-B and 1095-B are for providers of minimum essential coverage, including self-insured plan sponsors not classified as Applicable Large Employers (ALEs). These forms fulfill the reporting requirements under Section 6055.

Forms 1094-C and 1095-C are intended for ALEs to report under Section 6056. ALEs can also use these forms for self-insured plans, allowing for combined reporting under Sections 6055 and 6056.

Key Features from ACAwise for Secure Filing

ACAwise, a full-service ACA reporting solution, provides cutting-edge features that simplify the filing process for ACA Forms 1095-B and 1095-C, helping businesses comply easily during the tax season.

ACA Core: These services are for employers who are comfortable generating their own ACA codes on Form 1095-C but seek a complete solution for form generation and e-filing with the IRS and the State.

ACA Elite: These services are for employers who provide raw data. ACA codes will be generated for 1095 forms and e-filed with the IRS and the State.

State-Only ACA Reporting: ACAwise supports ACA state-only filing for California, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, allowing employers to meet state requirements without federal filings if needed.

Postal Mailing and Online Access: ACAwise ensures compliance by helping ALE and health coverage providers distribute ACA 1095 form copies to employees/recipients via secure postal mail before the deadline.

About ACAwise

Created in response to the Affordable Care Act, ACAwise is a full-service reporting provider. The experienced team at ACAwise manages the ACA reporting needs for organizations of any size and scope. The ACAwise solution includes data validations, the generation and e-filing of accurate Forms 1094-B/C and 1095-B/C with the IRS and state, complete ACA code generation, recipient copy distribution, past-year filing, and more.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management for over ten years.

SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

