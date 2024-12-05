TaxBandits Is Now Accepting ACA 1095 Forms For The 2024 Tax Year

With the 2024 tax year underway, ALEs and employers must be prepared for ACA compliance.

TaxBandits, the leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, is pleased to announce that it now accepts ACA Form 1095 filings for the 2024 tax year. This service allows businesses, ALEs, and tax professionals to stay ahead of ACA compliance requirements, meeting both IRS and state-specific ACA reporting obligations accurately and efficiently.

Get Ahead on 2024 ACA 1095 Forms with TaxBandits

All applicable large employers (those with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees) must provide minimum essential coverage to their full-time employees, file Form 1095-C to report that information to the IRS and provide a copy of the return to their employees.

TaxBandits streamlines the ACA 1095 filing process, enabling employers to get a head start on their 2024 filings efficiently and accurately. With TaxBandits, clients can start preparing the filings of ACA Forms 1095-B and 1095-C , meeting federal and state requirements well before deadlines.

By preparing ACA forms now, employers can avoid last-minute stress and ensure compliance with the ACA regulations. TaxBandits' pre-filing solution allows the ACA forms to be transmitted to the IRS on January 10, 2025, when the IRS/SSA processing window opens.

Key Features for Efficient ACA Filing for This Season

TaxBandits offers time-saving features to streamline the filing process for ACA 1095 forms for this tax season. With a user-friendly application and dedicated support team, TaxBandits ensures that businesses can efficiently manage their ACA compliance requirements.

Easy Preparation and Filing: TaxBandits offers an intuitive platform for preparing, editing, and filing Forms 1095-B and 1095-C.

Bulk Data Upload: Streamlines the filing process with their 1095 Excel templates for bulk data import, eliminating manual data entry and saving time.

State-Only Filing Support: TaxBandits supports ACA state-only ACA filing for California, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, so employers can meet state requirements without federal filings if needed.

Employee Copy Distribution: TaxBandits ensures that copies of ACA forms are securely distributed to employees via postal mail or a secure online portal.

ACA Corrections: Clients caneasily file ACA corrections with TaxBandits to ensure accurate reporting and compliance with IRS requirements.

Businesses, tax professionals, and service providers can start their year-end tax filings at TaxBandits.com by signing up for a free account today.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Form 1099, Form W-2 , Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, Form 940, Form 941, and Form W-9 . Serving businesses, service providers, or tax professionals of every shape and size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

In addition to tax filing services, TaxBandits offers a comprehensive solution for business and tax professionals to meet their FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information BOIR requirements.

Software providers and other high-volume filers can take advantage of TaxBandits API . The integration allows them to add client value and expand monetization efforts. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099 , W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms. Software providers can also use the developer-friendly 1099 API to request W-9s and automate 1099 filings efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management for over ten years.

SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Marketing Manager, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on accesswire.com