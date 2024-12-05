Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
WKN: A40SY8 | ISIN: CA23267C3012
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlement

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") announces the Company and arms-length third parties and related parties have reached debt settlement agreements whereby the Company will issue 543,079 common shares at a price of $.70 per share for a total of $380,155.54, subject to 4 month restricted hold and subject to exchange approval.

Related parties transactions, account for 107,057 of the shares to be issued will be to 3 directors and officers, making this a related party transaction. The Company is relying upon exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7 (a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the shares being issued is less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.
George Tsafalas - Director
Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although CODE believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because CODE can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. CODE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of CODE, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
