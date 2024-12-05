Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 décembre/December 2024) - The common shares of York Harbour Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

York Harbour Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a past producing mine located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, and the Bottom Brook Project.

Les actions ordinaires de York Harbour Metals Inc. ont été approuvés pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

York Harbor Metals Inc. est une société d'exploration et de développement axée sur le projet de cuivre-zinc-argent de York Harbour, une ancienne mine en production située à environ 27 km de Corner Brook, et sur le projet Bottom Brook.

Issuer/Émetteur : York Harbour Metals Inc. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : YORK Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 68 529 047 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 98664A 10 8 ISIN : CA 98664A 10 8 4 Boardlot/Quotité : 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : le 9 DEC 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : le 31 janvier/January Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Computershare Investor Trust

