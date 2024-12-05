BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on December 19, 2024

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the events section of the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 763-8275.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 19, 2024, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 481-4010 and entering Replay Access Code 51677.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of fiscal year 2025.

Q4 2025 Quarter start Dec 1, 2024 Quarter end Feb 28, 2025 Planned Earnings Date Apr 2, 2025*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

