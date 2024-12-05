Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Loretta Marcoccia, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Operations Officer, The Scotiabank Women Initiative, Michelle Khalili, Managing Director & Global Head, Equity Capital Markets and Corporate Finance Advisory and Executive Lead, The Scotiabank Women Initiative for Global Banking and Markets, Gillian Riley, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Tangerine and colleagues, joined Karin Adams, Vice President, Talent and Total Rewards, Human Resources, TMX Group to close the market to celebrate the 5th anniversary of The Scotiabank Women Initiative (SWI) program for global banking and markets.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gW09KuhVLn4

The original Scotiabank Women Initiative launched in 2018 to empower Scotiabank's women clients to succeed on their own terms through equitable access to financial and professional growth opportunities. In 2019, Scotiabank's Global Banking and Markets team launched a bespoke program for corporate and institutional clients designed to support women in taking their careers and businesses to the next level. The event also recognized the 6th anniversary of The Scotiabank Women Initiative and the retirement of Gillian Riley, after a 31-year career with the Bank during which she was the founder of The Scotiabank Women Initiative.

