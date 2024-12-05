Fusemachines: Registration Statement Filed for CSLM Acquisition Corp. Business Combination

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:"CSLM") today announced that a registration statement on Form S-4 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2024.The filing was made by CSLM Holdings, Inc. ("CSLM Holdings"), a subsidiary of CSLM. CSLM Holdings will be the surviving public company following the closing of the previously announced proposed business combination with Fusemachines Inc. Following the closing of proposed business combination, CSLM Holdings will be renamed Fusemachines Inc.

About Fusemachines Inc.

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a provider of enterprise AI solutions, serving a wide range of industries. The company enables enterprises to undergo AI transformation through proprietary products like AI Studio and AI Engines, along with services supported by a diverse talent pool. Led by CEO and founder Dr. Sameer Maskey, PhD, an Adjunct Associate Professor at Columbia University, Fusemachines is dedicated to democratizing AI. The company is committed to providing high-quality AI education to underserved communities while helping organizations unlock their full potential with AI. Headquartered in New York, Fusemachines has a global presence, with operations spanning Asia, Canada, the USA, and Latin America.

For more information about Fusemachines and its innovative AI solutions, please visit Fusemachines.com .

About CSLM Acquisition Corp.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to CSLM and Fusemachines. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" "following" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including, without limitation, projections of market opportunity and market share; Fusemachines' or CSLM's business plans, including any plans to expand; the sources and uses of cash from the proposed transaction; the anticipated enterprise value of the combined company following the consummation of the proposed transaction; any benefits of Fusemachines' partnerships, strategies or plans; anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; and expectations related to the terms and timing of the proposed transaction are also forward-looking statements. In addition, in order to be able to execute on its business plan, Fusemachines will be required to repay a significant amount of its current liabilities. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. Neither CSLM nor Fusemachines can assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: (i) the inability of the parties to complete the business combination due to, among other things, (a) the failure to obtain required approvals from CSLM's shareholders, Fusemachines' shareholders, or any third parties whose approval is required; (b) the failure to timely obtain consent or approvals to the business combination from any governmental agencies or entities whose consent or approval is required; or (c) the inability or failure of CSLM or Fusemachines to satisfy any of the other closing conditions in the Business Combination Agreement; (ii) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; (iii) the inability of the parties to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (iv) the amount of redemption requests made by CSLM's public shareholders and the risk that all or substantially all of CSLM' shareholders will elect to redeem their shares in connection with the transaction; (v) costs and expenses related to the transaction, including the risk that the costs and expenses will exceed current estimates; (vi) the inability of CSLM and CSLM Holdings to continue as a going concern; (vii) the risk that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Fusemachines as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transaction; (viii) potential claims against Fusemachines from vendors and other third parties as a result of prior agreements or other obligations of Fusemachines or its affiliates; (ix) the inability of CSLM prior to the transaction, and the CSLM Holdings following completion of the transaction, to satisfy and maintain (in the case of the CSLM) and to obtain and maintain (in the case of CSLM Holdings) the listing of their respective shares on Nasdaq; (x) the outcome of any existing or potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings; (xi) the inability of the parties to obtain a transaction financing; (xii) the possibility that CSLM, Fusemachines, or CSLM Holdings may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (xiii) the inability of Fusemachines to manufacture, or arrange the manufacturing, of products that may be ordered by customers; (xiv) the inability of Fusemachines to retain and increase sales to existing customers, attract new customers and satisfy customers' requirements; (xv) competition from larger companies that have greater resources, technology, relationships and/or expertise; (xvi) the future financial performance of the combined company following the transaction and its ability to achieve profitability in the future; (xvii) the fact that Fusemachines is technically insolvent and may not have sufficient funds to execute on its business plan or continue its operations, the inability of Fusemachines or risk that the combined company will become solvent and continue operations following completion of the transaction; (xviii) the risk that Fusemachines' patents will expire or not be renewed; (xix) the fact that Fusemachines' assets, including its intellectual property, are subject to security interests of creditors, and the loss of such assets, particularly intellectual property, would preclude Fusemachines from conducting its business; and (xx) those other risks and uncertainties set forth in documents of CSLM or CSLM Holdings filed, or to be filed, with the SEC.

In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by CSLM, Fusemachines, or CSLM Holdings or their respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that CSLM, Fusemachines or CSLM Holdings will achieve their objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of CSLM and Fusemachines as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Neither CSLM, Fusemachines nor CSLM Holdings undertakes any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

