Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) regretfully announces that during the day shift on December 5th, a fatal carbon monoxide gas exposure occurred, which claimed the lives of two employees and one contractor at the El Limón Guajes underground mine ("ELG Underground"). A fourth contract employee was also in the area and is currently in hospital and expected to recover.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

"We are devastated by the deaths of these colleagues who were working at ELG Underground. While the details are very limited at this time, we do know that a 32-year old male, a 36-year old male and a 39-year old male have lost their lives to carbon monoxide exposure. Our priority right now is to fully support their families and our people, as we start the work to understand how this occurred."

The appropriate authorities have been notified and will receive the Company's full cooperation. Activities at ELG Underground have been suspended and an investigation to determine the cause of the accident will commence shortly.

