Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") the Company proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 27,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.01 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $270,000.

The proceeds raised pursuant to the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

All Common Shares issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, as applicable, and in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shares for Debt Issuance

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 18, 2024, it has settled C$117,500.00 of accrued directors' and officers' fees owed to certain directors and officers of the Company through the issuance of an aggregate of 11,750,000 Common Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.01 per Common Share (the "Shares for Debt"). The Shares for Debt transaction was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on December 04, 2024. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt are subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

The Shares for Debt with each of the certain directors and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer constitutes a "related party transaction" under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Shares for Debt with each of these individuals is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the debt, nor the fair market value of the shares to be issued in settlement of the debt, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

