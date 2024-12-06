Meta Platforms is making a dramatic expansion of its AI infrastructure with the announcement of a massive $10 billion data center project in Louisiana. The facility, spanning an impressive four million square feet, represents a strategic move to strengthen the company's position in the artificial intelligence sector. This investment demonstrates Meta's commitment to sustainable operations, as the center will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources. The company's robust performance is reflected in its recent quarterly results, reporting revenue of $40.59 billion and earnings per share of $6.20.

Market Performance

Meta's stock has shown strong momentum on the NASDAQ, trading between $612.63 and $619.90. Analysts maintain a positive outlook, projecting an average price target of $629.29. The company's strategic infrastructure investments and sustainable energy initiatives are contributing to investor confidence, suggesting continued growth potential in the technology sector.

Ad

Fresh Meta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Meta analysis...