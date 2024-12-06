Volkswagen's stock experienced a modest uptick of 0.5% to €81.78 on XETRA, even as the automaker grapples with significant strategic decisions that could reshape its manufacturing landscape. The current share price remains substantially below its 52-week high of €128.60, reflecting ongoing challenges faced by the automotive giant. Adding to investor concerns, the company has revised its dividend expectations downward for the coming year to €6.46 per share, compared to €9.06 in the previous year. Market analysts maintain cautious optimism, projecting a medium-term price target of €110.20 despite current market pressures.

Production Strategy Review

In a potentially transformative move, Volkswagen is contemplating the relocation of its ID.Buzz electric vehicle production from Hannover to its facility in Poznan, Poland. This strategic consideration comes as the electric van's sales performance falls significantly short of expectations, with only 14,600 units delivered in the first half of 2024, far below the anticipated annual target of 130,000 vehicles. The final decision regarding this production shift is expected to be announced during the company's postponed planning round.

