Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today named its newest ocean ship, the Viking Vela®, with a traditional ceremony in Trieste, Italy. The naming of the Viking Vela also served as a celebration of Viking's longtime partnership with Fincantieri, which is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups and is based in Trieste. With its rich maritime history, Trieste is considered the endpoint to the maritime Silk Road and is now Italy's most important commercial port. Serving as ceremonial godmother of the Viking Vela was Ivana Elice, Vice President and Project Manager of the Fincantieri Cruise Business Unit, who has overseen the design and engineering of Viking's ocean ships for 12 years.

"We are proud to welcome the Viking Vela to our growing, award-winning fleet. With Fincantieri as our partner, we believe we have built the world's most elegant fleet of small ocean ships," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "We thank Ivana Elice for being godmother of the Viking Vela. In her role at Fincantieri, she has cared for our ocean ships during their construction just as a godmother would, and we are very appreciative of her contributions as a member of the extended Viking family."

In keeping with the naming tradition, during the ceremony, Ivana was presented with a historic Viking broad axe by Ann Ziff, the esteemed philanthropist, Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera and godmother of the Viking Saturn. The same axe was previously used in the naming of the Viking Saturn in June 2023. After the axe presentation, Ivana pressed a button that allowed a bottle of Norwegian aquavit to break on the ship's hull. Guests also enjoyed performances by Sissel Kyrkjebø, one of the world's leading crossover sopranos and godmother of the Viking Jupiter and acclaimed Italian singer Alessandro Safina, who paid tribute to the cultures of both Norway and Italy in song.

Ivana Elice, Godmother of the Viking Vela

Ivana Elice, Vice President and Project Manager of the Fincantieri Cruise Business Unit, has enjoyed a distinguished career in naval and mechanical engineering, helping support the expansion of the Viking ocean fleet for the past 12 years. In 2012, Ms. Elice was appointed by Fincantieri to oversee the build of Viking's first ocean ship, the Viking Star®, and she has continued to serve as valuable support for the expansion of Viking's fleet of sister ships. She joined Fincantieri in 1985 after graduating from the University of Genoa with a master's degree in naval architecture and mechanical engineering. Her initial role as a noise and vibration specialist within the company's Naval Vessel Division involved assisting with the design of surface ships and submarines. Since 1993, she has held several positions within Fincantieri's Merchant Division in the areas of hydrodynamics, ship construction, production engineering and more.

The Viking Vela

The Viking Vela is the newest ship in Viking's award-winning ocean fleet of sister ships. Classified as a small ship, as are all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Vela has a gross tonnage of 54,300 tons, with 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, elegant Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options. The Viking Vela will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries during the "quiet season" in the Mediterranean before continuing to Northern Europe.

Viking is working on a project for a partial hybrid propulsion system for future ocean ships based on liquid hydrogen and fuel cells, which could allow the company to operate at zero-emission in the Norwegian Fjords and other sensitive environments. The Viking Vela has been designed with the future in mind, ensuring she can be retrofitted to incorporate these new technologies as they become available.

The naming of the Viking Vela follows a string of recent accolades for the company. Viking was rated #1 for Oceans, #1 for Rivers and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. This achievement marked the first time a travel company won these three categories in back-to-back years. Viking was also named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News World Report's 2025 Best Cruise Lines ranking for the fourth consecutive year. Viking's ocean ships have been rated and "Recommended" as part of the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Star Awards, an annual independent evaluation for luxury travel brands. Additionally, Viking received seven awards at the 2023 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards-more than any other line-across the luxury, river and expedition categories.

