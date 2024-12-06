Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - TsukiGlass, a company specializing in high-quality glassware, announced that it has reached a milestone of 17,000 customers since its founding in 2020. The company offers over 25 glass designs, including its popular Storm Japanese crystal whisky glass, which reflects traditional craftsmanship and modern design.





Storm Japanese Crystal Whisky Glass



TsukiGlass ships its glassware throughout the United States and delivers to the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, ensuring accessibility for customers in these regions.

The unique shapes of TsukiGlass products have been noted for their ability to complement the whisky-drinking experience. Each glass is packaged with a gift wrap and box, offering a convenient option for those purchasing it as a gift.

Founded by Clark Carson, TsukiGlass was inspired by Japanese artistry and the whisky-tasting culture. The company name, derived from the Japanese word "Tsuki" (moon) and "Glass," reflects the brand's emphasis on clarity and timeless design.

"We aim to create glassware that goes beyond functionality, highlighting the artistry and tradition behind every piece," said Carson. "This milestone of reaching 17,000 customers represents the growing appreciation for our approach to combining craftsmanship with thoughtful design."

Focus on Craftsmanship and Design

TsukiGlass products are crafted using techniques rooted in traditional Japanese glassmaking. Each piece is hand-shaped and polished by skilled artisans to meet high standards of quality. The Storm glass, one of the company's best-known designs, incorporates a unique shape intended to enhance the whisky-tasting experience.

The company emphasizes its dedication to preserving craftsmanship while catering to modern aesthetics. "Our glassware is designed to reflect both the precision of artisanal techniques and the functional needs of today's users," Carson added.

About the Storm Japanese Crystal Whisky Glass

The Storm Japanese crystal whisky glass has gained popularity for its contemporary design and attention to detail. It is shaped to enhance the aromas and flavors of whisky, offering an elevated experience for enthusiasts. The glass is part of TsukiGlass's broader collection, which includes other pieces inspired by Japanese landscapes and traditions.

For more information on TsukiGlass, visit https://tsukiglass.com.

About TsukiGlass

TsukiGlass is a high-end provider of luxury glassware. Dedicated to producing only premium whisky glasses, the brand combines traditional Japanese craftsmanship with modern design. Its glasses are handcrafted by skilled artisans using techniques passed down through generations, ensuring the highest quality and elegance. Each glass is made to enhance the whisky experience, offering a clear, beautiful vessel that highlights the unique qualities of every sip. The brand adds a touch of artistry to each whisky enjoyment to bring the serene beauty of Japanese landscapes to every TsukiGlass owner. Its mission is to bring elegance and tradition into everyday moments, one glass at a time.





