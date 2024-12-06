Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - UpStackified, a leading SaaS provider of data-driven solutions for e-commerce brands, today announced its rebrand to UpStack Data to reflect its focus on offering smarter, data-driven solutions for direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies. Along with this rebrand is the launch of Impact, the company's multi-touch attribution and reporting tool designed to help digital companies measure and optimize their marketing efforts in an increasingly competitive online space.

UpStack Data Impact - Multi-touch Attribution

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/232587_e6bef583247a6afc_001full.jpg

With an emphasis on providing solutions that streamline data analysis and provide useful insights, UpStack Data targets a wide range of e-commerce businesses. According to the brand, these solutions are built to enable digital brands to make informed marketing decisions while optimizing how they allocate resources.

"E-commerce businesses today operate in an environment that demands precision and adaptability," said UpStack Data Founder Michael Alt. "With Impact and our existing solutions, we're giving brands the ability to measure what matters and adjust their strategies based on reliable data."

New Launch: The Effectiveness of Impact

The newly released Impact platform is designed to provide detailed visibility into the effectiveness of marketing strategies across different channels and devices. Using data from various touchpoints, the tool helps businesses understand the contributions of individual campaigns to customer engagement and sales outcomes.

Key features include:

Multi-Touch Attribution: This technology enables companies to assess marketing strategies like first-click and last-click models to ascertain which channels generate the greatest return on investment.

This technology enables companies to assess marketing strategies like first-click and last-click models to ascertain which channels generate the greatest return on investment. Detailed Reporting: Provides information on how well campaigns performed on sites like TikTok, Google, and Meta.

Provides information on how well campaigns performed on sites like TikTok, Google, and Meta. Real-Time Metrics: Offers real-time monitoring of revenue trends and conversions.

Continuing Success with Signal

UpStack Data's flagship product, Signal, remains central to its portfolio. Designed to improve how brands collect and use first-party customer data, Signal facilitates more effective communication through email and SMS channels. It also has integrations for Shopify and Meta's Conversion API (Meta CAPI), enhancing tracking accuracy and overall campaign performance.

This technology, which connects behavioral data with actionable marketing tools, has shown measurable results for businesses looking to optimize ad spend and customer engagement.

Notable Results from Recent High-Volume Periods

During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping surge, brands using UpStack Data reported a significant lift in performance. Data provided by the company shows that:

Participating Shopify brands collectively processed over 500 million events.

Abandoned cart recovery rates improved by 60%, attributed to enhanced audience targeting and data enrichment.

Automated Klaviyo abandonment flow sequences increased revenue for brands using Klaviyo and other email platform integrations by 65%.

Providing Access to Enterprise-Level Tools

UpStack Data helps e-commerce businesses compete more successfully by providing advanced data tracking and analysis tools that are usually only available to larger enterprises. For instance, without requiring a significant financial commitment, their identity resolution method increases audience recognition by 60% by filling in the gaps in customer monitoring.

Looking Ahead

With Impact and Signal as cornerstones, UpStack Data aims to deepen its support for e-commerce brands navigating a fast-changing market. By focusing on usability, cost-effectiveness, and proven outcomes, the company positions itself as a resource for businesses seeking scalable solutions that drive measurable growth.

For more information about UpStack Data and its products, visit www.upstackdata.com.

About UpStack Data

UpStack Data is a Miami-based SaaS company that empowers e-commerce brands with tools that turn raw data into actionable strategies. With a focus on actionable analytics and seamless platform integrations, the brand enables businesses to better understand their audiences and streamline decision-making. The company's tools aim to deliver reliable insights that enhance performance without adding unnecessary complexity or cost.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232587

SOURCE: Brand Featured