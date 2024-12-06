Mount Pleasant, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Huey's Coffee lands big in Mount Pleasant with a rooftop helicopter: bringing big-city coffee culture, freshly roasted beans, and community partnerships to East Texas towns.

Huey's Coffee Lands Big in Mount Pleasant with a Rooftop Helicopter

Huey's Coffee has touched down in Mount Pleasant, Texas, and it's impossible to miss. With a full-size helicopter mounted on its roof, this unique coffee shop is redefining what a local gathering place can be. While the helicopter serves as a memorable symbol, it's just one part of Huey's mission to create meaningful, community-focused coffee experiences. From its first shop in Gilmer in 2022 to Pittsburg in 2023, and now Mount Pleasant, Huey's is spreading high-quality coffee and warm, welcoming spaces to small East Texas towns that have traditionally lacked a major coffee presence.

Adding to this expansion, Huey's Coffee also recently opened a new location in Greenville, Texas. While most Huey's locations will feature drive-thru service for convenient, on-the-go coffee, the Mount Pleasant location stands out with a full lobby, inviting customers to relax, gather, and enjoy the unique atmosphere that Huey's brings to each community.

Huey's is proud to roast its own beans, a tradition that began in 2017, to ensure each cup meets the highest standards of flavor and freshness. Among the favorite drinks, the Iced Cobra stands out as a customer favorite, blending refreshing flavors with Huey's signature roast, perfect for the Texas heat and consistently drawing rave reviews from locals.

"Our goal is to be the local coffee shop for every community we join," shares James Parry, VP the Huey's team. "We look for leaders in the community to come on as a part of our team to ensure that Huey's is more than another coffee shop, but truly a part of that community." Huey's honors veterans through events like the D-Troop 3/5 Air Cavalry Reunion in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, in September 2024.

The rooftop helicopter, more than a mere decoration, represents Huey's adventurous spirit, veteran roots, and community focus. It's a tribute to the values Huey's holds dear, embodying a commitment to serve and connect with the local community while offering a premium coffee experience. This dedication to fostering relationships and supporting local culture is reflected in every cup, from the hand-roasted beans to the thoughtful partnerships that shape each location.

With each new shop, Huey's strives to be more than a coffee provider-it aims to be a local staple. The Mount Pleasant location, like those before it, invites visitors to enjoy high-quality coffee, gather with friends, and experience a connection to a broader community. As Huey's continues to grow, it remains deeply rooted in its mission to bring people together through coffee and shared values, honoring history and supporting local culture.

Stop by to experience the spirit of Huey's, taste freshly roasted coffee, try the popular Iced Cobra, see the rooftop helicopter, and discover more about the opportunity to take a ride in a Huey from the Mid-America Flight Museum.

