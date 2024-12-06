Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - In a groundbreaking initiative that promises to redefine school transportation in India, US-based Splitwaters, a leading provider of cutting-edge electrolyzers and an esteemed EPC contractor, along with their partner company in India, Oriana Power, has signed an agreement with VIBGYOR Group of Schools in India to build a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant to fuel the green hydrogen buses. Splitwaters and Oriana Powers together in a joint venture, will act as an EPC contractor for this project. This innovative facility is set to produce over 150,000 kg of green hydrogen annually and will also include a compressor and dispensing station specifically designed to fuel hydrogen buses in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Currently, VIBGYOR Group operates 39 schools and manages a fleet of over 800 diesel buses. In collaboration with Splitwaters and Oriana, they have initiated a pilot project at VIBGYOR High School Marathahalli in Bangalore. This program will initially deploy 20-25 hydrogen buses as part of the transition towards sustainable transportation. The ambitious goal is to eventually replace all diesel-powered buses with green hydrogen alternatives, potentially making this initiative the first of its kind globally.

The pilot project is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. Upon successful completion of this initial phase, more than 200 additional buses used by VIBGYOR schools in Bangalore will be converted to run on green hydrogen. Following this success in Bangalore, there are plans to extend the initiative to replace diesel buses in other cities across India. This pioneering effort not only signifies a major step towards sustainability but also showcases the potential for large-scale adoption of green technologies in everyday transportation solutions.

Kiranjit Pannu, the CEO of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, highlighted the significance of this pilot project, stating, "VIBGYOR has always been a pioneer in adopting new technologies in India. We want to take this initiative to set an example for others to follow. He emphasized the urgent need for action against diesel emissions, which pose serious health risks to all, especially children. "Diesel exhaust can harm children's cardiovascular and respiratory health and have long-term health and developmental impacts on them. We have to act now to save our children and start building an ecosystem that is sustainable for them and our future generations. Hydrogen fuel cell buses have been deployed globally, accumulating hundreds of kilometres of operation while safely transporting passengers in different environments. We are going to replace all of our 800 diesel buses with green hydrogen buses after the pilot project is successful," he added.

Deepak Bawa, CEO of Splitwaters, shared his enthusiasm for the project: "We are excited to be part of this initiative. Considering the fact that of the world's 30 cities with the worst air pollution, 21 are in India, this kind of decarbonization step is required, especially in the transportation industry."

"This project represents more than just a technological advancement; it stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for a cleaner future. By employing our innovative one-stop-shop model, Splitwaters will provide cutting-edge electrolyzers and Balance of Plant (BOP) equipment while acting as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractor alongside our partner company Oriana Power. This collaborative effort not only aims to enhance air quality but also sets a powerful precedent for other schools and institutions across the nation. Let this project inspire others to follow suit in embracing sustainable practices that benefit both our children and our planet," he added.

Anirudh Saraswat, Chief Business Officer at Oriana Power, underscored the importance of this initiative within India's broader environmental goals: "This is an important step to decarbonize the transportation sector. We are happy to be part of this initiative with Splitwaters and VIBGYOR." He noted that it aligns with the Indian Government's objective of producing 5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen by 2030. By harnessing renewable energy sources for hydrogen production and utilizing it in school transportation systems, India not only moves towards self-reliance but also contributes significantly towards creating a cleaner atmosphere for future generations.

About Splitwaters:

Splitwaters is a Houston, Texas-based electrolyzer manufacturer and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning firm specializing in low-cost Green Hydrogen and e-Fuel plants. Splitwaters is working to create a cleaner, greener, safer world by building small-cap to large-cap projects, improving the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; getting us closer to net zero; tackling critical environmental challenges; and accelerating progress to make the world a cleaner, greener, safer place. To learn more, visit www.splitwaters.com.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools:

VIBGYOR Schools were founded in 2004 in India. With 39 schools in 15 major cities, reaching out to more than 50,000 students across India, quality-driven systemic processes, and a dedicated and proficient team of teaching and school administration professionals, it is an an institution that fosters young talent to make successful leaders of tomorrow. VIBGYOR's education system emphasizes Experiential Learning through a Holistic learning program within a dynamic background that nurtures students into progressive individuals armed with 21st-century skills. To learn more, please visit www.vgos.org.

About Oriana Power:

Oriana Power is a leading solar energy company in India, known for its premium, affordable, and customized renewable energy solutions. As one of the top providers of floating solar panels in the country, Oriana Power has successfully executed numerous solar energy projects in both India and Kenya. The organization offers specialized and affordable renewable energy solutions to large corporations, commercial hubs, and industries across India. With a focus on delivering high-quality, sustainable energy solutions within the specified timeframes, Oriana Power has established itself as a trusted partner in the Indian renewable energy landscape. To learn more about the company and its offerings, please visit www.orianapower.com.

