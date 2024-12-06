



TOKYO & JAKARTA, Dec 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kobe Tourism Bureau to promote inbound tourism. This partnership will strengthen the response to inbound demand mainly from affluent customers, primarily in the rapidly growing Indonesian market as a trial.Partnership OverviewBased on this memorandum, JCB and the Kobe Tourism Bureau will develop comprehensive tourism promotion strategies.Specifically, JCB and the Kobe Tourism Bureau will begin marketing trial initiatives aimed at stimulating consumption in Kobe with JCB Cards issued in Indonesia in January 2025. The partnership will offer special benefit programs at luxury hotels and traditional Japanese restaurants in Kobe, and it will gradually introduce exclusive benefits for JCB cardmembers at famous tourist spots in Kobe. Through these efforts, JCB and the Kobe Tourism Bureau aim to create added value for Japanese enthusiasts in Indonesia and improve their satisfaction during their stay in Kobe.In addition, the partnership will conduct behavioral analysis of inbound tourists using statistical data* on the consumption patterns of JCB cardmembers. Based on this information, JCB and the Kobe Tourism Bureau will effectively promote Kobe's attractions to Indonesian JCB cardmembers and work to build a model that strengthens the response to inbound demand through collaboration between the local government and the private sector.*Statistical data includes information on JCB Cards issued in Indonesia and other overseas markets, including card usage areas, industries and the amount of card transactions made in Kobe City.Background of the MemorandumIn recent years, Indonesia has seen remarkable economic development with a rapidly growing affluent class and increasing interest in high-quality tourism to Japan. JCB has been developing unique services with the slogan "SUGOI JAPAN", including 3 categories "VISIT JAPAN", "JCB DAY", and "JAPAN DINING".This partnership will further develop these initiatives by combining the Kobe Tourism Bureau's tourism promotion strategies with JCB's payment platform. JCB will work closely with the Kobe Tourism Bureau to enhance convenience and stimulate consumption by tourists from Indonesia. By maximizing the knowledge and networks of both parties, JCB and the Kobe Tourism Bureau will contribute to Kobe's tourism promotion and sustainable economic development. In addition, JCB aims to become a leading payment brand by developing unique Japanese value propositions with the slogan "SUGOI JAPAN".About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/