TOKYO & JAKARTA, Dec 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., and PT. JCB International Indonesia, a subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd. (collectively referred to as "JCB"), have entered into an exclusive sponsorship agreement with PT Senayan Trikarya Sempana (STS) for Yashinoki Yokocho, a Japanese food court and Japanese travel information center set to open in Plaza Senayan, the luxury shopping mall in Indonesia.Prior to the soft opening on December 20, 2024, on December 6, 2024, JCB hosted the Japan Event in collaboration with Japanese restaurants that will open in Yashinoki Yokocho, local governments and Japanese commercial establishments that aim to attract inbound tourists, and multiple Japanese companies operating in Indonesia. The event invited famous Indonesian Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to discuss Japanese content and the appeal of traveling to Japan, deepening the understanding of the importance of Yashinoki Yokocho in providing a Japan experience while staying in Indonesia.JCB's Initiatives at Yashinoki YokochoYashinoki Yokocho, located in Plaza Senayan, will feature 14 stores, including Japanese restaurants opening their first location in Indonesia and a JCB SUGOI JAPAN booth, allowing visitors to experience an authentic Japanese atmosphere and enjoy real Japanese cuisine in Indonesia. The JCB SUGOI JAPAN booth will serve as an information center for travel to Japan and will also provide an opportunity for those interested to apply on the spot for JCB Cards with travel benefits in Japan.As the sole sponsor of Yashinoki Yokocho, JCB will develop various programs for JCB cardmembers in Yashinoki Yokocho, including:1. Sharing Information to promote travel to Japan2. Promotions with benefits and raffle for trip to Japan based on card usage3. Japan-related eventsJCB aims to further appeal to Indonesia's Japan enthusiasts by showcasing the unique charm of Japan.Background of SponsorshipIn recent years, Indonesia has experienced remarkable economic growth, with a particularly notable expansion of its affluent class. Many of these affluent customers have a strong interest in Japan, prompting JCB to focus on providing unique Japanese value under the slogan "SUGOI JAPAN". With the growth of the Japanese inbound market, JCB has been offering comprehensive services through partnerships with Japanese companies in both Indonesia and Japan.This sponsorship was accomplished through the aligned visions of STS to enhance services for visitors to Plaza Senayan and JCB to deliver its distinctive value to Indonesian customers. JCB will continue to expand its unique Japanese value and strive to become a leading payment brand.Concept of SUGOI JAPANJCB has been developing unique services with the slogan "SUGOI JAPAN", including 3 categories "VISIT JAPAN", "JCB DAY", and "JAPAN DINING".About Plaza Senayan and STSOperating since 1996, Plaza Senayan is a luxury mall in Jakarta featuring over 200 tenants, including luxury brands, restaurants, and cafes. It has consistently met the diverse needs of Indonesian customers. Plaza Senayan is operated by STS, established as a subsidiary of Kajima Corporation in 1990, as a core facility of the large-scale Senayan Square complex developed on approximately 190,000 square meters of state-owned land leased by Kajima Corporation, the parent company of STS.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/