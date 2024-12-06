Das Instrument BUZ US1207384066 BUNZL PLC ADR/ LS-3214857 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2024The instrument BUZ US1207384066 BUNZL PLC ADR/ LS-3214857 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2024Das Instrument AXI0 US04962A1051 ATOS SE UNSP.ADR 1/5/ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2024The instrument AXI0 US04962A1051 ATOS SE UNSP.ADR 1/5/ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2024