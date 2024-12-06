Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - ALS Super Fund, founded by former NHL player and ALS advocate Mark Kirton, celebrated a successful launch of the "Courage to Fight: Together We End ALS" campaign last night. The event, powered by Charitable Impact, raised over $112,413 and continues an inspiring fundraising drive to support ALS research and patient support.

Broadcasting legend Ron MacLean hosted the star-studded event while Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, his sons, and violinist Anne Lindsay, serenaded viewers with a beautiful selection of his songs. The event also included appearances from NHL greats such as Hall of Famers Darryl Sittler and Wayne Gretzky, Jeff Jackson, President of the Edmonton Oilers, and other prominent NHL figures.

Audiences were deeply touched by heartfelt stories shared by ALS survivors, advocates, and caregivers, and a brief yet impactful video from Charitable Impact showcasing how its platform empowers Canadians to give meaningfully to the causes they care about. "This event was a fitting tribute to a Canadian hero and the growing movement of people committed to ending ALS. It was a celebration of courage and an inspiring call to action. We can beat this disease. We have to keep fighting," said Kevin Moorhead, Director of Cause Funds at Charitable Impact.

Kirton has turned his personal battle with ALS into a powerful movement for change, inspiring countless individuals to contribute toward a cure. With the ALS Super Fund, a Cause Fund by Charitable Impact, he and his community of cause leaders have simplified the giving process, pooling resources into a single fund and directing them to the most promising ALS research and advocacy across Canada. Despite his condition, the ex-NHler remains determined to make a real difference. Through the online giving platform, he and many others have the right tools and support to do so.

"We believe that when passionate individuals like Mark come together with the right tools and support, extraordinary change is possible," said John Bromley, CEO of Charitable Impact. "The ALS Super Fund is a powerful example of this-bringing people who care deeply about this cause together and amplifying their impact through the expertise its Advisory Council brings to the Cause Fund. It's a reminder that when purpose meets action, we can achieve amazing things, like moving closer to a world without this devastating disease."

The "Courage to Fight" campaign continues in February with a two-week online auction of exclusive merchandise and game-time experiences from all 32 NHL clubs. Donations to the ALS Super Fund remain open, allowing everyone to contribute to advancing research, supporting patients, and bringing the world closer to ending ALS.

ABOUT CHARITABLE IMPACT:

Charitable Impact is an online giving platform that operates as a donor-advised fund. It equips generous Canadians with the tools and support to create the change they seek in the world, regardless of what causes they care about, which charities they choose to support, or how much money they give away. Since 2011, our community of 203,000+ users has donated more than 1.4 billion dollars, with over 14,300 registered charities benefiting from the generosity of people across Canada.

ABOUT CAUSE FUNDS:

Charitable Impact's Cause Fund Program addresses a common roadblock for donors who want to give but don't know where and how to do so effectively for a meaningful impact. By leveraging the wisdom and expertise of individuals most familiar with maximizing impact for different causes and geographies, donors can confidently and effectively support the causes they care about and trust every dollar will achieve its maximum potential. Learn more at https://www.charitableimpact.com/cause-funds.

