Celebrations: CHOCOLATE DEBATES HEAT UP THIS CHRISTMAS AS MALTESERS IS NAMED LONDON'S FAVOURITE CELEBRATION

New research reveals Maltesers as top choice, sparking citywide debate led by Roman and Martin Kemp on the streets in festive rickshaw

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas isn't Christmas without a good debate over chocolate - and this year, Maltesers has been crowned the favourite Celebrations chocolate for London in a new poll that highlights just how fiercely people argue over chocolates during the festivities. The research commissioned by Celebrations reveals that one in ten (14%) of people say Christmas simply wouldn't be the same without a debate over which chocolate rules the tub!

The festive survey also found that:

Over half (53%) of the nation consider Celebrations the must-have Christmas treat, topping Cookies and Mince Pies

Over a third (36%) of Londoners have strong opinions about their Celebrations choice, voting Maltesers top of the list as the city's favourite.

One in ten (10%) admit to having heated discussions over when to open the Celebrations tub - is it Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

It seems that no matter where you are in the UK, Christmas chocolate is one of the most hotly contested topics of the season. And with Maltesers leading the pack in London, the annual chocolate debate is about to get even more intense.

To celebrate (and stir the tub), Roman and Martin Kemp are taking to London's streets in a festive rickshaw to declare Maltesers as the city's top pick. With a loudspeaker and plenty of Maltesers to share, the duo will shout the news across the capital, spreading Christmas cheer while challenging Londoners to settle the debate about which Celebrations deserves the crown.

Roman Kemp says: "Nothing says Christmas like an argument over the chocolate tub. Whether it's about who gets the last one or why no one's eating the Bounty, the debates are endless. I'm firmly on Team Maltesers, but Dad is very much Team Twix. We're ready to bring the chaos to the streets and see if London agrees with me."

While Maltesers leads the way in London, Celebrations' research reveals that the nation's chocolate preferences are far from united with 33% of people admitting to having a 'first pick' when it comes to the Celebrations tub.

Londoners choose Maltesers as their favourite, but debates rage on:

11% say the tub must stay sealed until everyone's gathered around

10% admit to fighting over who gets first pick

It's clear that chocolate brings families together - but also fuels some of the most memorable Christmas debates. Whether you're Team Maltesers, Team Snickers or even Team Bounty, Celebrations is inviting all chocolate lovers to join the debate this Christmas using the hashtag MyFavourite.

If you're a true Londoner and Maltesers is your favourite, head to Tesco to buy an all-Maltesers Celebrations centrepiece. This year shoppers also have the chance to win 1 of 500,000 winning tickets inside Celebrations Tubs in Tesco stores.

