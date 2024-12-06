Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
05.12.24
08:02 Uhr
14,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Finanznachrichten News

XP Power Ltd - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

6 December 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of XP Power is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Shook as Non-Executive Director from 1 January 2025.

Daniel Shook is currently Chief Financial Officer at IMI plc, the FTSE 100 international engineering group. Having joined the IMI board in 2015, he has extensive financial management experience and knowledge of complex manufacturing processes across a range of global industrial sectors. He will be retiring from the IMI Board during 2025. Prior to IMI, Daniel was CFO and a member of the executive Board at Borealis AG, having previously held senior financial and management roles at The BOC Group plc. Daniel was a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from 2019-2022.

On joining the XP Power Board, Daniel will be appointed as a member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees and will take over from Polly Williams as chair of the Audit Committee following the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting in April 2025.

Jamie Pike, Chair said:

"I am delighted to welcome Daniel to XP Power. Daniel brings with him significant financial and board level experience and his 30 years' experience in global manufacturing, supply chain and distribution companies across multiple geographies and sectors will be of great value to the XP board. His commitment to the sustainability agenda will be an additional asset as we continue the Group's development."

There are no other disclosures in relation to Daniel Shook's appointment to be made pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs +44 (0)207 638 9571

Note to editors

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function. Power controllers are critical for optimal delivery in challenging environments but are a small part of the overall customer product cost.

XP Power typically designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (circa 36% of sales in H1 2024), Healthcare (circa 24% sales in H1 2024) and 2 Industrial Technology (circa 40% of sales in H1 2024) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically five to seven years depending on the industry sector. XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China, North America, and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE All Share Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from over 30 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

For further information, please visit www.xppowerplc.com.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.