Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to AA, Tops APAC Multi-line Insurers & Brokers for Third Straight Year

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", "the Company" or the "Group" HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) announced its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating has been upgraded to AA by MSCI, a leading global investment index provider. This marks the third consecutive year Ping An has held the top spot in Multi-Line Insurance & Brokerage Industry in the Asia-Pacific region. MSCI highlighted Ping An's superior talent attraction and retention initiatives, its proactive and robust approach to inclusive finance, and its comprehensive data protection systems.

The rating report indicates that Ping An outperforms industry averages across five key indicators: human capital development, privacy & data security, financing environmental impact, responsible investment, and climate change vulnerability. Ping An's performance in human capital development, access to finance, privacy and data security qualifies it as an ESG leader.

Sustainable development is a long-term strategic priority for Ping An and a cornerstone of its goal to maximize long-term value. As a pioneer in ESG in China, Ping An is committed to fully integrating sustainability into its corporate strategy. The company has built a scientific sustainability management system and a transparent ESG governance structure. It is taking action on multiple fronts to implement its ESG philosophy.

Ping An is committed to maintaining a customer-centric approach, upholding its original aspiration and mission to provide people-centered financial services. It is advancing its technology-driven "integrated finance + healthcare and senior care" strategy. Ping An will continue to enhance its corporate governance and risk management mechanisms, use its integrated finance advantages to further green finance initiatives, and implement its sustainability-related strategic planning. Ping An aims to create robust and sustainable long-term value for customers, employees, shareholders and society.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services, Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its 240 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of September 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 29th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2024 and 53rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2024.

