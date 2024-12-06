Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces CBR Macrophage Delivery Update

Breakthrough in Delivering Chimeric Bait Receptors to Immune Cells Accelerates Development

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce a breakthrough in its development of a novel method for delivering Chimeric Bait Receptors ("CBR") to innate immune cells such as macrophages and monocytes i.e. the white myeloid blood cells that make up the body's first line of defence against infections and responsible for the removal of diseased or damaged cells. This innovative approach utilizes lentiviral vectors (a laboratory constructed and modified retrovirus that can be used to insert genetic material into cells) to achieve highly efficient transduction of macrophages or monocytes, while maintaining durable, long-lasting CBR expression in these cells. In more simple terms, the new methodology will extend the efficacy as well as the durability of CBR within transduced cells.

The Company believes that this innovative approach to myeloid immune cell transduction will significantly accelerate the development of CBR-based product candidates, facilitating their progression into IND-enabling studies.

The Company's first-class scientific team continues to make good progress with CBR and, once sufficient resources are provided, the Company anticipates moving new CBR-based product candidates into clinical trials, bringing them closer to addressing unmet medical needs.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "We are thrilled to announce this critical advancement in our CBR platform, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to develop cutting-edge therapies for unmet medical needs. Overcoming the challenges of efficiently delivering CBRs to myeloid immune cells has been a key focus for our team, and this breakthrough underscores their dedication and ingenuity We remain committed to leveraging this technology to bring transformative therapies to the clinic and, ultimately, to patients in need. Once sufficient resources are available to CBR, we are confident in our ability to translate these scientific breakthroughs into impactful treatments."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com







SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl











Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow





About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments for life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com