UK-based battery supplier Echion Technologies has partnered with Australia's Switch Technologies to demonstrate its ultra-fast charge technology in a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series off-road vehicle. From pv magazine Australia UK-headquartered battery supplier Echion Technologies has collaborated with Perth-based EV services company Switch Technologies to demonstrate its proprietary fast-charge active node material technology in a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series off-road vehicle. The companies have collaborated for nine months to develop new XNO battery modules and packs to hybridize the Land Cruiser. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...