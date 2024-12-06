AM Best believes newly announced changes to the U.K. personal injury discount rate (PIDR), otherwise known as the Ogden Discount Rate, should be positive for the country's non-life insurers.

In its new Best's Commentary, "Outcome of the Ogden Rate Review Will Be a Relief for UK Insurers", AM Best notes the new personal injury discount rate of 0.5%, announced in early December 2024, is within the expected range anticipated by U.K. insurers.

The new discount rate should ease the pressure on U.K. non-life underwriting results in what is an extremely competitive and price sensitive market. At present, it is not expected to have an impact on credit ratings.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=349465.

