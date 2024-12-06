Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400&#8239;Prozent Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.: Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. Announces Record-Breaking Performance of GRAVTY: The Industry's First Serverless, AI-Powered, Cloud-Native Loyalty Platform

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. (LJI), the pioneer of cloud-native loyalty technology, announced the latest release of its flagship platform, GRAVTY®, at AWS re:Invent 2024. This update delivers unprecedented scalability and responsiveness, empowering the world's largest and fastest-growing loyalty programs.

Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo

GRAVTY® features a microservices-based, autoscaling serverless architecture that ensures high availability and exceptional performance, seamlessly handling peak loads. The platform processes over 100 million transactions per hour, averaging more than 30,000 transactions per second (TPS), with an impressively low average latency below 50 milliseconds, setting a new benchmark for high-volume transaction systems.

"GRAVTY®'s serverless infrastructure is a game-changer for loyalty programs, offering a new level of operational agility, cost-efficiency, and scalability," said Kalpak Shah, Chief Technology Officer at Loyalty Juggernaut. "Our platform is designed to support the largest loyalty programs and ecosystems, processing billions of transactions per day with minimal latency, delivering real-time customer rewards, redemptions, and personalized experiences at scale."

Employing AI-driven optimizations and a serverless framework, GRAVTY® stands as the only AI-powered, dynamically scalable platform in its category. This approach provides organizations with peak performance at all times and also enhances efficiency through automated resource allocation. With a unique combination of high availability, fast data processing, and real-time scaling, GRAVTY® is the platform of choice for enterprises requiring both agility and resilience in high-stakes environments.

"AWS is proud to support Loyalty Juggernaut's GRAVTY® platform as it sets new benchmarks in performance, scalability, and reliability for loyalty ecosystems," said Josh Kahn, worldwide tech lead for serverless at AWS. "By leveraging AWS' serverless capabilities, including AWS Lambda, ECS Fargate, DynamoDB, and RDS, GRAVTY® has achieved a dynamic, high-performance architecture optimized for today's fast-growing, data-intensive loyalty programs."

Media Contact: media@lji.io

About Loyalty Juggernaut Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Loyalty Juggernaut is a leading provider of enterprise-grade loyalty technology solutions. With its patented GRAVTY® platform, the company is reshaping the loyalty program landscape through advanced AI, serverless architecture, and cloud-native capabilities. A three-time winner of the Golden Loyalty Award for Best Technology Innovation, Loyalty Juggernaut powers loyalty programs and ecosystems for some of the world's most recognized brands across 12 industries, including FEMSA, Majid Al Futtaim, WestJet, Global Hotel Alliance, Deutsche Telekom, Emirates, and Viva Aerobus.

loyaltyprograms LoyaltyJuggernaut scalability AWSreInvent performance gravty nextgenloyalty

Follow us on LinkedIn and www.lji.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/4350951/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loyalty-juggernaut-inc-announces-record-breaking-performance-of-gravty-the-industrys-first-serverless-ai-powered-cloud-native-loyalty-platform-302324618.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.