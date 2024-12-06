Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400&#8239;Prozent Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANT0 | ISIN: NL0011794037 | Ticker-Symbol: AHOG
Xetra
06.12.24
09:04 Uhr
33,230 Euro
+0,030
+0,09 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,15033,16009:19
33,15033,16009:19
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 09:12 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albert Heijn: 40 Years of Last Christmas: Iconic Music Video Recreated with Andrew Ridgeley Cameo

Finanznachrichten News

Wham!'s timeless holiday classic honored in heartwarming reinterpretation.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Heijn, the Netherlands' biggest supermarket chain, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Last Christmas, the globally beloved holiday anthem by Wham!. In its 2024 Christmas campaign, the brand reimagines scenes from the iconic music video.

The commercial pays homage to the original video by recreating unforgettable moments, including the iconic dinner table scene that has come to symbolize holiday warmth and togetherness. Adding to its resonance, the video features a special cameo from Andrew Ridgeley, co-founder of Wham!, adding an authentic link to the song's enduring legacy.

Speaking about the project, Ridgeley says:
"I am so pleased to have been a part of this year's Albert Heijn Christmas advert. Its affectionate and clever tribute to Last Christmas, achieved by its playful and faithful recreation of the video, is extremely well-produced and a testament to the song's place in the contemporary Christmas landscape."

Blending nostalgia with modern production techniques, the campaign pays tribute to the lasting cultural impact of Last Christmas while engaging new audiences. The release coincides with global celebrations of the song's anniversary, including BBC's forthcoming documentary, Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped, which delves into the cultural and historical significance of the music video.

The reimagining of Last Christmas reflects broader themes of connection and shared traditions-values that remain at the heart of holiday celebrations across the globe.

Albert Heijn's interpretation of the music video serves as a tribute to the role music and shared experiences play in shaping the festive season.

The film launched with a teaser on social media, featuring Albert Heijn's supermarket manager humming the tune of Last Christmas alongside Andrew Ridgeley, who playfully remarked, "One of my Christmas favorites." This lighthearted introduction was followed by the release of the full commercial, set to air throughout December on television and digital platforms.

For more information about the campaign, the brand, or interview requests, please contact:
Pers@ah.nl, +31 88 6592020

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJ-nMEhGJv4
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUe7VTRWcBc
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjHkNOXkdYM
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574265/Albert_Heijn_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574266/Albert_Heijn_2.jpg

Andrew Ridgeley waves from above in Albert Heijn's reimagination of Last Christmas, recreating the iconic moment from the original music video.

Harry the Hamster, Albert Heijn's beloved mascot, forms a heart as he's picked up to join the Christmas celebration.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/40-years-of-last-christmas-iconic-music-video-recreated-with-andrew-ridgeley-cameo-302323703.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.