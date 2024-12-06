Germany objected to Turkey's application to the European Commission for the recognition of döner kebab in the European Union (EU). Bereket Döner advocates for Türkiye's cultural heritage with an academic study defending the recognition of döner as a traditional product in EU.

Istanbul, Turkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Bereket Döner, a leading name in Turkish cuisine, has taken a bold stand in defending Türkiye's application for the recognition of döner kebab as a traditional product within the European Union. At a press conference in Istanbul held on the 5th of December, the company unveiled an academic study featuring historical evidence to counter Germany's objections to the application, emphasizing the cultural and culinary legacy of döner.

Bereket Döner defends "Döner" as a Turkish Cultural Heritage Food in Europe

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/232683_bereketimg.png

"Our research demonstrates that döner is deeply rooted in Turkish history and culture," said Mevlüt Ceyhun Tekdemir, Vice Chairman of Bereket Döner's Board. "From Takiyeddin Efendi's 16th-century mechanical drawings to insights from Evliya Çelebi, our evidence leaves no doubt about döner's origins. We trust the European Commission to recognize this heritage appropriately."

The study, titled Türkiye's World-Famous Delicacy: Döner, includes historical artifacts, engravings, and documents that trace the dish's roots to the Classical Ottoman Period. It showcases döner as not just a culinary icon but a cultural connector that unites Turkish and European communities through shared appreciation of its flavours.

Food should be a force for unity, building bridges across cultures

"Döner is not about division; it's about unity," added Tekdemir. "It's a culinary tradition that brings people together, blending cultures and tastes in a unique way."

Bereket Döner also announced plans to expand its Döner Point brand across Europe, beginning with Germany. By opening new locations in major cities, the company seeks to introduce more Europeans to the authentic taste of Turkish döner while solidifying its global presence.

"We're excited to bring the true taste of Turkish döner to Europe," said Tekdemir. "Our expansion strategy reflects our commitment to preserving and sharing this cultural treasure with the world."

Bereket Döner's initiatives aim to preserve the heritage of Turkish döner while fostering a greater understanding of its cultural and culinary significance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232683

SOURCE: B2Press BV